Kenyan opposition leader to sue over alleged attempt on life

EVELYNE MUSAMBI
·4 min read

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has denounced the point-blank firing of a tear gas canister at local journalists during his latest anti-government protest as a “primitive act of intolerance,” and he vows to go to court over what he called an attempt on his own life.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Friday, the 78-year-old longtime candidate for president spoke more about his grievances over last year’s election — a loss upheld by Kenya’s top court — than the rising prices or other painful economic issues affecting Kenyans at large.

Known for his prominent role in the fight for multi-party democracy decades ago, Odinga on Friday warned against attempts by President William Ruto’s administration to declare the current protests illegal.

“It’s a violation of a fundamental right to demonstrate,” said Odinga, who vowed to continue the twice-weekly protests in the capital, Nairobi, and elsewhere that began last week and have been marked at times by violence.

He spoke before traveling to Kisumu, his stronghold in western Kenya, which has also been rocked by the demonstrations.

The independent Policing Oversight Authority has said it is investigating four incidents of police shooting and killing of protesters since the demonstrations began — Odinga said his party is still compiling a toll — and private property belonging to former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family has been attacked. The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome said one officer died after Thursday’s protests and 20 were seriously injured.

Diplomats, human rights groups and religious leaders have expressed alarm as memories of Kenya’s deadly post-election violence in 2007 remain fresh for many, and the African Union has called for dialogue. U.S. Sen. Chris Coons this week met with Odinga and Kenya’s vice president.

As footage circulated on social media of a man firing the tear gas into a vehicle and injuring journalists, the Media Council of Kenya on Thursday called March 2023 the “darkest month for Kenyan media since the clamor for multi-party democracy” in the 1980s.

Odinga asserted that an attempt was made on his life Thursday as he rode around Nairobi neighborhoods rallying thousands of residents. He showed The Associated Press dents in his armored vehicle that he said were left by bullets.

“We could hear gunshots and we thought they were shooting in the air, but we heard the car being hit several times,” Odinga said.

“That’s when I decided to take cover and lie on the seat. There is no mistaking that the intention was basically to kill, an attempt on my life, which is unfortunate. So, if this vehicle was not armored, the story would be different,” he said.

Next to his official vehicle were two escort cars whose rear windshields were shattered. Inside the vehicles, the strong smell of tear gas was still present.

Odinga says he has instructed his lawyers to proceed to court over the incident.

As the chaos played out, Kenya’s president was elsewhere in Nairobi promoting the country as a “regional investment destination” at a American Chamber of Commerce summit.

Ruto last commented on the protests on Tuesday during a visit to Europe, when he said Kenyans must obey the rule of law.

Odinga said he has had no contact with Ruto since the protests began. “We say we are ready with conditions for negotiations, but the other side is being contemptuous, they are not listening,” he said.

The anti-government protests will continue on Mondays and Thursdays until the government hears opposition demands on last year’s election and on the economy, Odinga said.

“We are saying the high cost of living is not something that can be left to wait. Kenyans have suffered seriously, and we are saying subsidies should be reinstated now,” he said, referring to popular subsidies on fuel and maize that Ruto’s administration ended.

The year-on-year inflation rate in Kenya was 9.2% in February, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, largely driven by rising prices for food, fuel and transport. The price of the staple fortified maize flour was up 21.5% from a year ago.

Amid the frustration by many Kenyans, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki, who oversees the police, on Wednesday warned that the violence and disruption of daily life “portend real and imminent danger of our country sliding into irretrievable anarchy.”

Odinga said people who loot and attack are criminals who should be dealt with within the law, but he placed blame outside his supporters.

“The gangs are imported into town to make it appear as if the demonstrators are causing chaos. Those are organized groups,” he asserted.

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya opposition in fresh protests amid government warning

    Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga has led thousands of protesters in a third round of anti-government demonstrations on Thursday as the government warned that no more violent protests would be tolerated. The opposition is blaming President William Ruto for the rising cost of living and alleges he illegally manipulated his election in last year’s polls, although the Supreme Court has upheld the validity of the election results.

  • Kenya police, crowds clash in third wave of price rise protests

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Protesters threw stones at police in Kenya's capital and attackers set fire to an office run by the president's party in a western town on Thursday during a third wave of demonstrations organised by his opponents. Thousands joined marches called by opposition leader Raila Odinga against high living costs and alleged fraud in last year's vote. The government has said the vote was fair, defended its economic record and called for the protests to stop.

  • Harris visits site of grandfather's old home in Zambia

    Vice President Kamala Harris paused Friday during a whirlwind diplomatic swing through Africa for something much more personal: A visit to the site of her maternal grandfather’s home in Lusaka, where he lived as an Indian public servant in the 1960s. P.V. Gopalan was working with the newly independent Zambia government six decades ago on refugee resettlement and lived at 16 Independence Ave., where Harris visited as a little girl. The location was identified using plot numbers in public records and land surveys, according to a White House official.

  • Old video does not show former Kenyan president talking about farm invasion

    A video of Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta is being shared in Facebook and TikTok posts claiming to show him giving an address after his family’s farm was invaded amid anti-government protests in March 2023. But the claim is false: the video is old and was recorded when Kenyatta was still the head of state. He has not yet publicly spoken about the incident on his farm.

  • Southern Command: Explosions in Crimean Dzhankoi hinder Russia's transfer of weapons

    Recent explosions in the Crimean town of Dzhankoi have restricted Russia's ability to transport military equipment and ammunition, particularly Kalibr missiles, said Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk.

  • Queen Consort Camilla pays tribute to late mother-in-law wearing this symbolic jewel for the first time ever

    Camilla stepped out in Germany donning late Queen Elizabeth's special brooch paired with a stunning Chanel bag

  • The TikTok fears and their impact on Africa

    Should African governments join the West's chorus of concern over the Chinese-owned social media app?

  • NBA, players reach deal for a new labor agreement

    The NBA will have labor peace for years to come. The league and its players came to an agreement early Saturday on a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement, the NBA announced. Among the details, per a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press: the in-season tournament that Commissioner Adam Silver has wanted for years will become reality, and players will have to appear in at least 65 games in order to be eligible for the top individual awards such as Most Valuable Player.

  • Charles wins hearts in Germany as soft power pays off

    Charles' tour saw a number of firsts that show the importance both countries placed on it — at a time when London and Berlin are trying to rebuild relations frayed by Britain's departure from the European Union. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier took the unprecedented step of welcoming Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, at the Brandenburg Gate with military honors Wednesday. A day later, Charles became the first monarch to address the Bundestag, the German parliament, stressing the long-standing close ties between both countries and the importance of future cooperation.

  • Nasdaq enters bull market, FDIC faces $23 billion hit, Alibaba’s restructuring plans: 3 things to know

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman summarizes three key topics to watch for Thursday morning.

  • Party for first-timers: Clark, Iowa will play LSU for title

    Caitlin Clark gets the national stage for one more game this season. The standout guards have made it a party of first-timers for the women's NCAA championship game Sunday. Morris, in her second stint with flamboyant coach Kim Mulkey, led LSU's rally in a 79-72 victory over Virginia Tech in the early game at the Final Four.

  • Gratz schools back open after "day of healing" following student's death

    4 suspects are being sought in the killing of Devin Weedon, Wakisha Bailey reports.

  • Intensity and insults rise as lawmakers debate debt ceiling

    Fights over increasing the nation’s borrowing authority have been contentious in Congress, yet follow a familiar pattern: Time and again, lawmakers found a way to step back from the brink before markets began to panic and the nation risked a dangerous default on its debt. Led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, they have ruled out passing a “clean” debt ceiling increase even as the White House insists such legislation be passed without conditions. The political conditions are comparable to 2011, when a new Republican majority swept into power after a resounding election win and was determined to confront a Democratic White House and extract major spending cuts in return for a debt limit increase.

  • Vanessa Hudgens Flashes Her Epic Abs As She Hangs Out In 'Paradise'

    Vanessa Hudgens rocks a bikini and flashes her epic abs as she films in "Paradise." To stay fit, she follows a pescatarian diet and works out six time a week.

  • Yellen says US bank rules may be too loose, need to be re-examined

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that banking regulation and supervisory rules need to be re-examined in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures to ensure current banking system risks are addressed. In remarks prepared for delivery to the National Association for Business Economics, Yellen also called for stronger regulation of the growing non-bank, or "shadow bank", sector, including money market funds, hedge funds and crypto assets.

  • Emotional vigil held for Devin Weedon, as new surveillance video of suspects is released

    Family and friends of 15-year-old Devin Weedon gathered for an emotional vigil as Philadelphia police release surveillance video of the suspects they say are connected to the fatal shooting of Weedon.

  • Gisele Fetterman slams ‘power hungry wife’ description in op-ed

    ‘To hear my critics tell it, it’s my fault that John ran for Senate. It’s my fault that he won. It’s my fault that he had a stroke, and it’s my fault that he’s depressed’

  • The U.S. Is Scaring Off Foreign Investors. Why They’re Looking Elsewhere.

    For those with no interest in democracy and with money to burn, America might be starting to look like a risky market.

  • CBDC Can Be 'Bridging Asset' Between Bitcoin, TradFi: Bank of England

    A unified payments ecosystem could boost innovation and bring new use cases “that we don't even know we needed,” said the BoE's CBDC lead.

  • Bill Gates Names the One New Technology To Soon Change the World

    "This is how close we are to truly self-driving cars," Gates tweeted March 30, attributing his information to the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). The tweet is accompanied by an SAE graphic that shows how current automotive science, using an SAE classification system, is very close to changing from level two to level three. This means technology is moving from a state where a human monitors the driving environment to the more advanced levels where an automated system monitors it.