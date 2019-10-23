Kenyan police's claim that son of British aristocrat died of drug overdose dismissed by forensic expert

Blood samples used by Kenyan authorities to claim that a British aristocrat’s son had taken a cocktail of drugs before dying in police custody were almost certainly switched, a court in Mombasa heard on Wednesday.

Kenyan police long asserted that Alexander Monson, son and heir to the 12th Baron Monson, died of a drugs overdose in the hours after his arrest on suspicion of smoking cannabis in May 2012.

But a leading British forensic expert testifying at the trial of four police officers accused of beating Mr Monson to death said that little about the claim made sense.

Jason Payne-James, a specialist who has investigated deaths of detainees round the world, told the court in Kenya’s second city that initial blood and urine samples taken from Mr Monson’s body showed no trace of drugs.

But a second batch of samples tested in South Africa recorded a presence of cocaine, amphetamines, barbiturates and heroin by-products.

Mr Monson's mother has long challenged the police's version of events

Not only was the discrepancy “very odd”, Dr Payne-James said, the second set of samples contradicted each other, with cocaine being found in the urine sample but not in the blood, something not medically possible.

Authorities had also not kept a comprehensive record of the movements of the samples, he added — a failure that could have allowed them to be tampered with.

“A review of these records leads one to suspect whether these samples came from Alexander,” he told the court. “I don’t believe that they did.”

Dr Payne-James, who conducted an independent review of toxicology, post-mortem and police reports filed on the case, also noted that Mr Monson’s death was not consistent with a drugs overdose.

Alexander Monson, pictured here with his sister Isabella

Lord Monson and his ex-wife Hilary say they have faced more than seven years of obfuscation in their quest to discover what happened to their son, who was found by family friends convulsing and unconscious on the floor of a police station in the seaside resort of Diani.

The case has been seized on by campaigners in Kenya, a popular British tourist destination, who say it demonstrates a systemic level of impunity and cover-up within the Kenyan criminal justice system.

The Monsons achieved an unexpected breakthrough last year when an inquest concluded that their son had died of “blunt-force trauma” while in custody and recommended murder charges against the four police officers.