Kenyan starvation cult members charged with attempted suicide as they still refuse to eat

Paul Nthenge Mackenzie - Anadolu

Dozens of followers of a Kenyan doomsday starvation cult have been charged with attempted suicide as they are still refusing to eat after being rescued.

Some 65 appeared in court after they continued to not eat while being treated at a government rescue centre for victims of the cult.

Police have found nearly 320 bodies in mass graves on land used by the evangelical church where acolytes were allegedly told to starve themselves in order to meet Jesus.

At least 600 more followers remain missing and the death toll is expected to rise further. The deaths have prompted urgent questions over how the church was allowed to continue operating when it had faced repeated complaints and investigations.

Emaciated survivors, weak with hunger, were led into court in Mombasa to face charges of trying to kill themselves, the New York Times reported. Several reportedly appeared to struggle to stand up, or stay awake during proceedings.

Some were so frail they had to be supported by police as they walked to the courtroom.

Police and local residents load the exhumed bodies of alleged victims of the church into the back of a truck in the village of Shakahola - AP

Attempted suicide is a crime in the east African nation under a law dating back to the colonial period. The offence carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, no matter the state of the accused’s mental health.

Joe Omido, the magistrate, ordered the victims be returned to the rescue centre for counselling and psychological assessment, with another court hearing at the end of the month. One accused who refused to comply was jailed.

Kenya’s national commission on human rights condemned the charges.

Roseline Odede, commission chairperson, said: “Charging the survivors with attempted suicide is inappropriate and will re-traumatise the survivors at a time when they most desperately require empathy, intense psycho-social assistance, rehabilitation and community support.”

“Sending them to our already congested prisons shall further aggravate their plight including adverse mental health consequences,” she added.

Authorities say that while his followers fast, the church’s founder, Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, is eating.

Mr Mackenzie, a taxi driver-turned-preacher who founded the Good News International Church in 2003, is due to face charges of “terrorism” after the bodies were found in Shakahola forest, near the Indian Ocean town of Malindi.

He has denied instructing his followers to starve themselves.

Paul Nthenge Mackenzie - Anadolu

Many of the exhumed victims have been children and post-mortems have shown that while starvation appeared to be the main cause of death, some victims had been strangled, beaten or suffocated.

Police have extended their search to cover nearly 40,000 acres of woodland as they look for more graves.

Authorities are facing questions over why the church was allowed to operate after concerns had repeatedly been raised about its activities, including that it was teaching extremism and encouraging children to drop out of school.

Another pastor accused of links to Mr Mackenzie and to the bodies in the forest is being investigated on charges including murder, abduction and money laundering. Ezekiel Odero, a high-profile and wealthy televangelist, is on bail and has denied the accusations.

The case has shocked the country and sparked debate on the regulation of religious worship in a country where official figures record some 4,000 “churches”.

William Ruto, Kenya’s president, has promised to set up a commission of inquiry into the deaths and a task force to review regulations governing religious bodies.

Kithure Kindiki, the interior minister, has announced that the authorities were going to turn the Shakahola forest into a “place of remembrance... so that Kenyans and the world will not forget what happened”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.