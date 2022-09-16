Kenyans reflect on the death of Queen Elizabeth II
As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, residents of Kenya's Soy Club where the monarch, then a princess, visited on her honeymoon with Prince Philip, reacted to her passing. (Sept. 16)
Her final resting place is next to her husband of more than 70 years, Prince Philip.
King Charles III, who became head of state following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has made the acquaintance of 10 of the 14 U.S. presidents who have held office since he was born in 1948. That was when Dwight Eisenhower visited the queen and her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she died on Sept. 8 after a 70-year-reign.
The brothers will wear their military uniforms to the service with their cousins.
LONDON (Reuters) -Queen Elizabeth's eight grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, will stand vigil beside her coffin for 15 minutes on Saturday evening, a Kensington Palace spokesman said on Friday. Elizabeth's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall in London until Monday to allow members of the public to pay their respects to the late monarch. "The Prince of Wales will stand at the Head, the Duke of Sussex at the Foot," the spokesman said, using William and Harry's royal titles.
The Prince and Princess of Wales met with personnel from Britain's Armed Forces, who will play a pivotal role in the Queen's funeral on Monday.
Following her passing on Sept. 8, Queen Elizabeth II funeral will take place on Sept. 19. Here’s how you can view her service on TV and online.
Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament's Westminster Hall on Thursday. (Sept. 15)
King Charles III has a historic opportunity to acknowledge the bloody horrors of British colonization.
In her efforts to build a new relationship with the Catholic Church, Queen Elizabeth II had interactions with several pontiffs. She is seen here with Pope John Paul II. AP Photo/Alessandro Bianchi, Pool, FileThousands of Christian cathedrals and churches rang their bells for an hour at noon the day after Queen Elizabeth II died in honor of the 96-year-old monarch and her 70 years of service as queen of the United Kingdom. The ringing of church bells across the country on the death of the monarch
Two top aides to former California Gov. George Deukmejian remember the Sacramento visit of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
He told the crowd that this was a very "difficult" time.
