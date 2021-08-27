Kenyans stuck overnight in Mombasa Road traffic jam in Nairobi

Traffic on Mombasa road

Thousands of motorists and passengers have spent hours stuck in cars in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, as they waited for traffic to clear on an expressway under construction.

Some people say they spent the whole of Thursday night in their cars, while others narrated how they barely arrived home before starting preparations for their journey back to work.

"A girl spent the night in her car. Ridiculous that I'm getting home at 4am yet I was out of CBD (city centre) by 5pm," lawyer Pauline Otsyula tweeted.

Videos and photos on social media showed frustrated drivers still stuck on Mombasa Road in the early hours of Friday morning.

A local media outlet quoted the highways authority as saying the gridlock was caused by a road accident.

Nairobi is notorious for its traffic jams but Thursday night was the worst many residents can remember.

It’s 1AM in the morning and at the Kyangombe road towards Mombasa road, traffic is still at stand still. Guys have resorted to parking their cars and sleeping by the roadside pic.twitter.com/Z2AkQhVpY9 — Slim Bandit (@HamK_) August 26, 2021

Many people have expressed their displeasure online.

Evans Mwendwa called for the contractors to provide alternative routes while the work was being carried out.

While Anthony Ndiema said: "I left Capital Centre at 8pm and got to Syokimau at 2 am. Elsewhere, someone has left JKIA (airport) and gotten to Doha and probably done almost 2 hrs of work. Surely! How can I still be productive the following day at work?"

The road construction is part of the $550m (£410m) Nairobi Expressway project that will connect the country's main airport, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, to the Nairobi-Nakuru highway in the west.

On completion, it will be a 27km (17-mile) highway, some of it elevated and parts of it woven into existing roads. It is meant to ease traffic flows in and out of the centre of the city.

Story continues

It is being financed and constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) - and the Chinese firm will operate the highway under a public-private partnership.

The stretch of the road most affected on Thursday night connects the city centre to highly populated suburbs in the east.