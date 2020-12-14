Kenya's black market baby trade: A mother's choice

Joel Gunter - BBC Africa Eye
Adama
Adama has returned to live in her village. "Life has been so hard," she said.

Last month, BBC Africa Eye exposed a thriving black-market trade in babies in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. Police arrested seven people on trafficking charges in response to the story, but what about the women on the other side of these illegal deals? What drives a mother to sell her child?

Adama's life was easy when she had her parents, she said. Money was tight, and her options were already narrow, but there was an order to things that made sense. She attended school and cherished it. She had few worries. Then her father died when she was 12, and her mother died a few years later.

"Life became so hard then," she said, in a conversation from her village in rural western Kenya. "I had to drop out of school and fend for myself."

At 22, Adama met a man and got pregnant, but he died three days after their baby daughter was born. Her loneliness deepened. She nursed her baby through an infant sickness until the girl improved, at about 18 months, then a steady income was needed to keep them both alive. So Adama left the baby with her elderly grandmother and headed to Nairobi to find work.

"Bear in mind you are going to get a living for your child," her grandmother said.

Adama arrived in Nairobi and began by selling watermelon on the street, but it didn't pay enough and her housemate stole any money she left at home. Life in the city was hard too: she has a scar at the top of her forehead, just under her cropped hair, from defending herself. "Some men were playing with me and it reached a point I had to fight back," she said.

She moved on to work on a construction site, where she wasn't paid at all, and from there to a nightclub, where she instructed her boss to send her pay directly back to her grandma in the village. After a while, Adama took a little more of her pay in Nairobi so she could rent a place to live. She found a new job with slightly better wages at another construction site, and met a man there. The two dated for a while and he told her he wanted to have a child.

Adama offered him a deal — if she could bring her baby girl to live with them, they could have a child together. He agreed, and for five months of Adama's pregnancy he paid the rent and bills and bought food for their home, and Adama waited for the right time to bring her baby girl into the city. Then he left one day and never came back.

Thousands of teenagers fall pregnant every year in Kenya, a problem experts fear is worsening during the coronavirus pandemic
Women in poverty in Kenya are being pushed by their circumstances towards traffickers.

Many women will know the anxiety of preparing to bring a child into the world without enough money to feed one person, let alone two. Most will never contemplate selling a child to a stranger. But for some expectant mothers in poverty in Kenya, selling a baby to traffickers has become the last in a limited number of options for survival.

The traffickers pay shockingly low sums. Sarah was 17 when she fell pregnant with her second child, with no means to support the baby, she said. She sold him to a woman who offered her 3,000 Kenyan shillings - about £20.

"At that point I was young, I never thought what I was doing was wrong," she said. "After five years it hit me, and I wanted to refund her the money."

She said she knew other women who had sold babies for similar sums.

"Many girls sell their babies due to challenges. Maybe she has been chased from home by her mum and she has nothing, or she was still in school when she got pregnant. That is too many problems for a girl who is 15 or 16.

"You will find girls losing their baby and everything they own because there is no one to hold their hand."

Adama was never told about legal adoption processes. &quot;I had never heard of it,&quot; she said.
Adama was never told about legal adoption processes. "I had never heard of it," she said.

Kenya has one of the highest rates of teenage pregnancy in Africa, and health experts say the problem has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, with some women pushed into sex work to survive and girls losing the structure of the school system.

"I've heard so many stories of women and girls in this situation. Young women are coming into cities looking for jobs, getting into relationships, conceiving, and being abandoned by the father of their child," said Prudence Mutiso, a Kenyan human rights lawyer who specialises in child protection and reproductive rights.

"If the father will not pay, then these women and girls have to find other ways to substitute for that income. And that is what drives them to these baby sellers, so that they can get some form of income to support themselves and perhaps children they already have back home. People don't speak about this in the open, but it is there."

Adama hid her pregnancy for as long as she could at the construction site, until she could no longer carry heavy bags of cement or disguise her bump. Then she had no income to cover her rent. For three months, her landlord gave her grace, then he kicked her out and boarded the place up.

At eight months pregnant, Adama began breaking back into the house late at night just to sleep and leaving first thing in the morning.

"On a good day I would be lucky to get food," she said. "Sometimes I would just drink water, pray, and sleep."

Kenya has seen a rise in teenage pregnancies in recent years
Kenya has seen a rise in teenage pregnancies in recent years

When a woman finds herself in Adama's position in Kenya, several factors can converge to push them into the hands of traffickers. Abortion is illegal unless the life of the mother or the child is at risk, leaving only dangerous unlicensed alternatives on the table. There is also a significant lack of sex and reproductive health education for adolescents, particularly in rural areas, as well as a lack of awareness around legal adoption processes.

"Women and girls with unwanted pregnancies do not have support from the government," said Ibrahim Ali, Kenya organiser for the charity Health Poverty Action. "These women have often been victimised and stigmatised, especially in rural areas, and they tend to run away, and that puts them in vulnerable situations in cities."

Adama had no idea what legal options would be open to her to give up her child safely, and no understanding of the adoption process. "I was not aware of it at all," she said. "I had never heard of it."

She contemplated a backstreet abortion, she said, but could not reconcile the idea with her faith. Then she contemplated taking her own life.

"I was so stressed, I started thinking how I would commit suicide by drowning myself, so people could just forget about me."

But a few weeks before her due date, someone introduced Adama to a well-dressed woman named Mary Auma, who told her not to have an abortion or end her life. Mary Auma runs an illegal street clinic in the Nairobi slum Kayole. She gave Adama 100 shillings and told her to come to the clinic the following day.

Mary Auma
Mary Auma in her street clinic in Kayole, where she buys and sells babies for a profit

Mary Auma's makeshift clinic is not really a clinic, it's two rooms hidden behind an inconspicuous shopfront on a Kayole street. Inside there are a few mostly empty shelves scattered with old medicinal products, behind which are the rooms for women to give birth. Auma sits inside with her assistant, buying and selling babies for a profit, without the inconvenience of having to check who is buying them or what for.

She told Adama that her buyers were loving parents unable to conceive, who would provide for a much-wanted child. But in reality Auma will sell a baby to someone who walks in off the street with the right amount of cash. Auma also tells expectant mothers that she is a former nurse, but she does not have the medical equipment, skills, or sanitation to deal with a serious problem during childbirth. "Her place was dirty, she would use a small container for blood, she had no basin, and the bed was not clean," Adama recalled. "But I was desperate, I didn't have a choice."

When Adama arrived at the clinic, Mary Auma gave her two tablets without warning, to induce labour, Adama said. Auma had a buyer lined up and she was anxious to make a sale. But when Adama gave birth, the baby boy developed chest problems and needed urgent care, and Auma told Adama to take him to hospital.

After a week in hospital, Adama was discharged with a healthy boy. The landlord that had kicked her out when she was pregnant allowed her to return and she nursed the baby. Shortly after she ran into Mary Auma again at the market, she said, and Auma gave her another 100 shillings and told her to come to the clinic the next day.

"New package has been born," Auma texted her buyer. "45,000k."

Adama cradled her baby moments before she was supposed to sell him
Adama cradling her baby, moments before she was supposed to sell him

Mary Auma wasn't offering Adama the 45,000 shillings — £300 — she was quoting the buyer. She offered Adama 10,000 — about £70. But Mary Auma didn't know the buyer she had lined up was an undercover reporter working for the the BBC, as part of a year-long investigation into child trafficking.

When Adama went to the makeshift clinic the next day, she sat in the backroom, cradling her baby son in her arms. In a whispered discussion, the supposed buyer told her she had other options, and Adama had a change of heart. She left the clinic that day holding her son, and took him to a government-run children's home, where he will be cared for until a legitimate adoption can be arranged. The BBC asked Mary Auma to respond to the allegations in this story, but she declined.

Adama is 29 now, and living again in the village where she was raised. She still goes to bed hungry sometimes. Life is still hard. She gets occasional work at a small hotel nearby but not enough. She struggles not to drink. She dreams of opening her own shoe shop in the village and bringing in shoes from Nairobi, but it is a distant dream. She has no contact with her son, but she has no regrets.

"I was not happy selling my child, I did not even want to touch that money," she said. "When there was no money involved in giving him up, then I was OK."

She knows the neighbourhood around the children's home where she left her son. It is near the house she was kicked out of when she was almost ready to give birth to him. "I know the area is safe," she said, "and the people looking after him are good."

Additional reporting by Njeri Mwangi. Photographs by Tonny Omondi for the BBC.

Latest Stories

  • Alan Dershowitz says Texas lawsuit tossed by Supreme Court should tell Trump's allies that they 'can't count on the judiciary' to invalidate election results

    The attorney and Trump ally said the president needed a "perfect storm" of courts, governors, and state election officials to aid his cause.

  • China urges EU to stop 'irresponsible remarks' after statement on Bloomberg employee

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Monday the European Union should stop making "irresponsible remarks" after it called for the release of all those arrested for reporting in China in a statement on a detained Chinese national working for Bloomberg News. China's foreign ministry said on Friday authorities had detained Haze Fan, who works for the Bloomberg bureau in Beijing, on suspicion of endangering national security. The European Union called for authorities to grant Fan "medical assistance if needed, prompt access to a lawyer of her choice, and contacts with her family."

  • Israel announces full diplomatic relations with Bhutan

    Israel announced on Saturday that it is establishing full diplomatic relations with the relatively isolated Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, the latest in a string of international deals designed to show Israel’s growing acceptance abroad. “The circle of recognition of Israel is widening,” said Israeli foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi. “The establishment of relations with the Kingdom of Bhutan will constitute a new stage in the deepening of Israel’s relations in Asia.” The agreement follows several years of secret contact between the two countries with the aim of establishing relations, according to a statement from Israel’s foreign ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal, tweeting that it is an “additional fruit of the peace agreements”. The accord between the two countries does not appear to be linked to the US-backed Abraham accords, in which four Arab countries have agreed to normalise relations with the Jewish state since August. Mr Netanyahu added that Israel was in contact with more countries to normalise relations. Bhutan is a relatively isolated country and only maintains diplomatic relations with around 53 countries, which does not include the US, UK or France, who only maintain informal contact via India. With a population of around 800,000 people, the Kingdom of Bhutan is wedged between neighbouring giants, China and India. They have long relied on the latter for guidance on foreign and defence policy. Ron Malka, the Israeli ambassador to India said he signed the agreement with his Bhutanese counterpart, Maj Gen Vestop Namgyel, on Saturday night, calling the agreement a “historic day”. The joint statement on the deal said the key areas of cooperation would include economic, technological and agricultural development. “The ties between the peoples through cultural exchanges and tourism would also be further enhanced,” the statement added. Bhutan was closed off to tourists until 1970 and still strictly limits entry to the country with a $250 daily fee per visitor in high season

  • 'External source' causes oil tanker blast off Saudi Arabia

    An oil tanker off Saudi Arabia's port city of Jiddah suffered an explosion early Monday after being hit by “an external source,” a shipping company said, suggesting another vessel has come under attack off the kingdom amid its yearslong war in Yemen. The apparent attack on the Singapore-flagged BW Rhine, which had been contracted by the trading arm of the kingdom's massive Saudi Arabian Oil Co., marks the fourth assault targeting Saudi energy infrastructure in a month. It also apparently shut down Jiddah port, the most-important shipping point for the kingdom.

  • Suspected Russian hackers broke into US federal agencies and spied on emails in a 'highly sophisticated' cyberattack

    The security breaches were so alarming that they reportedly prompted The National Security Council to meet over the weekend.

  • Gunman shot dead by police at NYC church after concert; no one else wounded

    A gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of New York City's Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine just after an outdoor choir performance there on Sunday, and was himself shot dead by police, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene. No one else was struck by gunfire thanks to quick action by three officers on the scene who confronted the suspect, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters following the late-afternoon violence on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The shooting occurred outside the landmark cathedral for the Episcopal Diocese of New York, located at Amsterdam Avenue and West 112th Street, about 15 minutes after the conclusion of an outdoor choir performance on the church steps attended by about 200 people.

  • More Inside AD100 Designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s History-Rich Parisian Apartment

    In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • In 1st public remarks since pardon, Michael Flynn says courts won't decide next president

    In his first public remarks since President Trump pardoned him last month, retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn told Trump's supporters not to "get bent out of shape" after the Supreme Court tossed a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election.Speaking at a pro-Trump demonstration from the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Flynn — who briefly served as Trump's national security adviser in 2017 before pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador — echoed other Trump allies who have been pushing unfounded allegations that the president lost the November's election to President-elect Joe Biden because of widespread voter fraud. Like the others, including the president himself, Flynn didn't produce any actual evidence of fraud, but said "in this crucible moment of our time, we have to pray that truth triumphs over lies, justice triumphs over abuse and fraud, honesty triumphs over corruption. Our sacred honor triumphs over infamy."He added that there are "avenues" to keep challenging the results and that "courts aren't going to decide who the next president of the United States is going to be. We the people decide." He did not, however, elaborate on how that would work now that polls have been closed for more than a month.The Washington Post notes that after Flynn finished speaking "he was chased by shouting admirers." Read more at The Hill and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Judge appointed by Trump heard his case to overturn Biden's win, wholly rejected it on the merits Trump says he made an 'adjustment' to plan for early coronavirus vaccines at White House The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress

  • Bolivia approves first same-sex union

    David Aruquipa and Guido Montaño were granted the first same sex civil union in Bolivia Friday (December 11). The couple were initially denied the right to register their union in 2018 by Bolivian authorities, who said the country's law did not allow same sex marriage. The two men, who have been together for 11 years, took their case to the court and argued successfully that the prohibition violated international human rights standards and constituted discrimination under Bolivian law. Aruquipa said the ruling is the first step to take the country forward in changing legislation. He added that the ruling is following other countries in Latin America. Despite considerable opposition from religious groups, gay marriage has become increasingly accepted in the region. Same sex couples now allowed to marry in Argentina, Ecuador, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay and parts of Mexico.

  • Roadside bomb wounds 23 near Pakistan police station

    A roadside bomb exploded near a police station in the Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi on Sunday, wounding at least 23 people, police said. Initially police said a hand grenade was thrown near a water filtration plant across the road from the police station, but a senior Rawalpindi police officer Ahsan Younas later confirmed the blast was from a device planted on the side of the road. The Pakistani military’s headquarters and the offices of the country’s spy agencies are located in Rawalpindi, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of the capital, Islamabad.

  • Father who 'begged' GP for an MRI scan dies from cancer after Covid backlog

    A father-of-two who had to "beg" to get an MRI scan because of the coronavirus crisis has died of cancer, his family have revealed. Sherwin Hall, 27, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, went to hospital on March 23 suffering from leg pain but despite repeated visits he was only given a course of antibiotics for a misdiagnosis of prostatitis. After "begging for a scan" and 13 hospital visits in four weeks, Mr Hall was finally given an MRI on May 26 which revealed a 14cm malignant tumour in his pelvis and 30 small tumours on his lungs. Before his death, Mr Hall said: "I kept begging them in April and May to give me an MRI scan, but no-one would listen. "Both my GP and my consultant told me that I couldn't get one because scanning services were slowed down because of the coronavirus." His widow, LaTroya Hall, who is being supported by the Catch Up With Cancer Campaign, said: "I am devastated. I have lost the love of my life. "If Sherwin's cancer had been found earlier it is likely he would still be here today. He would want me to do everything I can to prevent other families suffering as we have. "It worries me that the Government and NHS leaders continue to say cancer services are back to normal; our family's experience has been that, even now, this is simply not the case.” Mr Hall's death comes as cancer patients, celebrities and NHS staff have launched a Christmas video as part of a campaign calling on the Government to boost cancer services "devastated" by the Covid-19 crisis. The Catch Up With Cancer campaign was launched by the parents of Macclesfield beautician Kelly Smith who died after her treatment for bowel cancer was stopped because of the pandemic. TV presenter Victoria Derbyshire said in the film: "I'm Victoria Derbyshire and all I want for Christmas is for people who've noticed changes in their body or noticed unexplained symptoms to go to the doctor's please." Cancer charity MacMillan says the backlog of cancer patients from the first lockdown is 50,000 while there might be double the number of patients from the second lockdown. An international study has suggested that for every four-week delay in treatment there is a 6 per cent to 13 per cent reduction in survival which could lead to the death of tens of thousands of cancer patients who could have survived under normal circumstances. A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: "Cancer diagnosis and treatment has remained a priority throughout the pandemic and we urge people to come forward if they have symptoms. "The NHS is working hard so as many people as possible get the help they need and more than 870,000 people were referred for cancer checks between March and August. "We've given £3 billion to support the NHS in tackling the impact of Covid, including £1 billion to provide extra checks, scans and operations."

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Joe Biden's agenda 'a little hazy' and criticizes his Cabinet picks as lacking an 'overall vision'

    Joe Biden has promised to build the "most diverse cabinet based on race, color, based on gender that's ever existed in the United States of America."

  • National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, wife are reportedly making Europe event a holiday vacation

    National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien is heading to Paris on Monday as head of a U.S. delegation to the 60th anniversary of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Convention, the White House announced Sunday. His wife, Lo-Mari, is accompanying him on the lame-duck trip, which will double as "a holiday tour of the romantic Mediterranean and European capitals, including seeking a private tour of the Louvre despite it being closed because of coronavirus restrictions," Axios reports.Most Americans are barred from traveling to France or other European countries, and U.S. citizens already in Paris are supposed to leave their homes only for grocery shopping or work. O'Brien and his wife will also visit Tel Aviv, Rome, and London, Axios reports, and their holiday tour "is causing consternation among O'Brien's hosts and questions about the need for his wife to tag along." Most of the participants in the Paris event, including many heads of state representing their countries, will attend virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot told Axios that "while we don't comment on spousal travel on specific trips, anytime Ambassador O'Brien has his wife on official trips, any associated costs for her travel are paid for by Ambassador O'Brien and there is no additional cost to taxpayers." U.S. government employees abroad will have to shepherd the couple on their foreign travels, though, one overseas diplomat tells Axios.The inspector general for the State Department reported last week that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had failed to receive written approval for six of the eight trips his wife, Susan, accompanied him on, at taxpayer expense, from April 2018 to April 2020, breaching internal rules for official travel of family members. Pompeo criticized the report, and acting Inspector General Matthew Kilmow told colleagues on Thursday he's stepping down earlier than expected, CNN reports.Kilmow is the department's third inspector general this year; President Trump fired the Senate-confirmed one, Steve Linick, at Pompeo's urging in May, when Linkick was investigating Pompeo's potential misuse of government resources and several other instance of potential wrongdoing involving the Pompeos.More stories from theweek.com Judge appointed by Trump heard his case to overturn Biden's win, wholly rejected it on the merits Trump says he made an 'adjustment' to plan for early coronavirus vaccines at White House The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress

  • The Latest: Family doctors start offering vaccine in England

    The National Health Service said hundreds of general medical clinics across England are taking delivery of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine on Monday, and some will start offering the shots by the afternoon. Britain launched its vaccination program this month after becoming the first country to give emergency approval to the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, and authorities plan to dispense 800,000 doses in the first phase.

  • Hunter Biden told to disclose information related to Ukrainian energy company Burisma as part of his tax investigation

    Hunter Biden, the President-elect's son, has been asked to disclose information related to Burisma as part of a tax investigation.

  • A man was physically assaulted while supporting Democratic candidates at rally in Georgia, police say

    The attacker punched the rally-goer before ripping up his campaign sign for Georgia Democratic Senate candidates, local news reported.

  • Trump does U-turn on plan to vaccinate senior White House officials early as vaccinations begin in US

    U.S. President Donald Trump suggested late Sunday that senior White House officials would wait longer for Covid-19 vaccines hours after media outlets reported senior officials were to receive doses within 10 days. Late Sunday night, Trump said on Twitter he had asked for an "adjustment" to be made to the plans to vaccinate White House officials. "People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary," Trump wrote, adding: "I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time." Reuters reported earlier Sunday that Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top U.S. officials would be offered the newly approved Covid-19 vaccine beginning on Monday as part of a plan aimed at ensuring continuity of government, a source familiar with the plan said.

  • House Dems' campaign chief a moderate who wins in Trump land

    Their dwindling majority in peril, House Democrats are entrusting their campaign operations to an analytical, openly gay moderate who’s been an attorney, businessman and five-time winner in his competitive congressional district. New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, 54, takes over the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in January, following an unexpectedly dismal election that saw 12 of the party's incumbents defeated and another still trailing narrowly. Maloney's primary job is to defy history in the 2022 elections and keep Democrats in control of the House.

  • Russia successfully test launches heavy lift space rocket after long hiatus

    Russia on Monday successfully test launched its heavy lift Angara A5 space rocket after a six-year hiatus in a project President Vladimir Putin describes as having huge significance for national security. First test-launched in 2014, it is being developed to replace the Proton M as Russia's heavy lift rocket, capable of carrying payloads bigger than 20 tonnes into orbit. A launch pad for the new rocket is due to open in 2021.

  • Man climbs on wing of Alaska Airlines plane departing Las Vegas airport, takes off shoes and socks

    Passengers were shocked to see a man climb aboard the wing of a departing Alaska Airlines flight and taking off his shoes. He was arrested.