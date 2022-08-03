Kenya's election rips open scars of inequality, corruption

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CARA ANNA
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Uhuru Kenyatta
    Uhuru Kenyatta
    President of Kenya (2013-present)
  • Jomo Kenyatta
    First Prime Minister (1963 to 1964) and President (1964 to 1978) of self-governing Kenya
  • Raila Odinga
    Raila Odinga
    Opposition leader Kenya
  • William Ruto
    Kenyan politician who has been Deputy President of Kenya since 2013

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — In the shadow of a glossy, thousand-dollar campaign billboard, one of many across Kenya’s capital, street vendors struggle to make even 200 shillings ($1.68) a day and often pocket none.

Kenya’s Aug. 9 election is ripping open the scars of inequality and corruption as East Africa’s economic hub chooses a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The vastly rich son of the country's founding leader, Kenyatta has deflected graft allegations by calling for transparency but done little in a decade in power to enable it.

The vendors on a barren patch along Nairobi’s Outer Ring Road can hardly grasp the enormous amounts of money spent on next week's election. Few can. In Kenya, candidates aren’t required to publicly account for campaign donations or spending. But voters have watched the helicopters and long convoys that have whisked top candidates around the country for months.

“They’re spending millions of dollars, but I’m not sure if it’s their own money or the public’s money,” said Martin Wambua, who sells secondhand clothes and rarely is able to save anything from his earnings.

“I know the (election spending) can fund more than 10 people a day,” estimated Joseph Kaguthi, who walks everywhere selling baked goods and says he often eats just one daily meal. “But I’m a poor man, and maybe the way I talk is distant from the way it is.”

Rising prices for food and fuel, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and following the economic pain of the COVID-19 pandemic, add to the traditional ethnic tensions in a vote called so closely contested that Kenya might go to a runoff election for the first time.

How the country of 56 million people will cope with extended uncertainty is a major question after a recent history of turbulent elections.

The 2017 vote saw results overturned by the courts, a first in Africa. Longtime opposition contender Raila Odinga boycotted the ordered re-vote and declared himself the “people’s president” in a mock swearing-in that led to allegations of treason. The standoff ended when Kenyatta and Odinga, the son of Kenya’s first vice president, shared a public handshake.

Now, in the latest twist of Kenya’s shifting alliances, Kenyatta is backing former rival Odinga to succeed him after falling out with his deputy president, 55-year-old William Ruto, the other main presidential candidate and a former Odinga ally.

Ruto was indicted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity for his role in violence following the 2007 election that killed more than 1,000 people after Odinga alleged he had been cheated out of victory. An ICC indictment is hardly a bar to the presidency; Kenyatta was indicted over the turmoil, too. Both men saw their cases terminated amid allegations of witness tampering.

Said to be one of Kenya’s richest men after a decade as deputy president, Ruto promotes himself to the young and poor as a “hustler” who rose from humble beginnings as a chicken seller in contrast to the elite backgrounds of Kenyatta and Odinga. Ruto says he seeks greater agricultural productivity and financial inclusion. Agriculture is a main driver of Kenya’s economy and about 70% of the rural workforce is in farming, while informal street vendors make up the majority of non-farm work.

“Our economic system is rigged against small people,” Ruto said in a campaign video that came out as his wealthy running mate Rigathi Gachagua was ordered by a court to repay about $1.6 million to the state after the money was ruled to be the proceeds of corruption.

Ruto has said he will accept the election outcome “whichever way it goes.”

The 77-year-old Odinga in his fifth and likely final try at the presidency is campaigning closely with running mate Martha Karua, a former justice minister who could become Kenya's first female deputy president. She has caught the attention of women in a country that still fails to meet a gender quota for elective bodies like Parliament and where female candidates commonly face harassment.

Odinga, famous for being jailed while fighting for multi-party democracy decades ago, has promised cash handouts to Kenya’s poorest while saying “the middle class, of course, know how to look after themselves.” He has said he’ll accept election results “as long as they’re free and fair.”

When asked how much they were spending on the election, an Odinga spokesman told The Associated Press they will conduct a financial audit to find out at the end of the campaign. A spokesman for Ruto didn't respond.

Ruto and Odinga say they’ll fight corruption, but non-governmental organizations sigh over Kenya’s failure to address the graft that eats away at everyday lives. The vendors on Nairobi's Outer Ring Road described having to bribe hospitals for timely treatment and the city’s notorious inspection officers to avoid alleged petty offenses.

Corruption is said to be widespread among those running for office. Interior Minister Fred Matiangi has described Parliament candidates handing out as little as 100 shillings (84 cents) to win votes in villages.

The underfunded Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission, which sought to cap presidential campaign spending at 4.4 billion shillings ($36 million), has accused some politicians of buying people's identification cards to keep them from voting for rivals.

"Out of the 214 persons blacklisted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission as morally and ethically unfit to hold public office, the (electoral commission) barred only six individuals,” Transparency International Kenya and other watchdogs said in June. For the rest, “the commission seems to have thrown their hands in the air.”

Kenyans want a peaceful election with results accepted by all sides.

“If we fight, it will basically backfire more on us than on them,” said Andrew Atonya, part of a production company that staged a play in Nairobi asking voters to avoid falling prey to election divisions. “They abuse each other,” he said of candidates, “but behind the curtain, they’re friends.”

Recommended Stories

  • Clergy, bags of cash set off new sectarian brawl in Lebanon

    A Lebanese archbishop who carried more than $460,000 from Israel to Lebanon is at the center of the latest sectarian showdown in crisis-hit Lebanon, and the case could even spill over into presidential politics. The situation has ramped up discord between two powerful political camps: Lebanon’s Shiite Muslim Hezbollah group and the Maronite Church. The clergyman was briefly detained last month by Lebanese border agents who confiscated 20 suitcases stuffed with cash and medicine, arguing he violated Lebanon's strict laws against normalization with Israel.

  • Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend hit with latest U.S. sanctions

    A new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian elites includes Alina Kabaeva, a woman named in news reports as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s longtime romantic partner. The Treasury Department said it has frozen Kabaeva’s visa.

  • Nintendo Q1 Switch sales slump 22% to 3.43 million units

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday it sold 22% less of its Switch consoles in the April-June quarter than a year earlier, while maintaining its forecast to sell 21 million units in the year through end-March 2023. The company behind "Super Mario" is forecasting the second annual sales decline for its hybrid home/portable Switch device, which is in its sixth year on the market. Nintendo last October launched an upgraded Switch model with an OLED screen to drive interest in the aging system.

  • U.S. considers crackdown on memory chip makers in China

    The United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC), according to four people familiar with the matter, part of a bid to halt China's semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies. If President Joe Biden's administration proceeds with the move, it could also hurt South Korean memory chip juggernauts Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • Toilets, funerals, rap: Kenya's no-stone-unturned campaign

    At funerals, in rap videos or even inside public toilets: Kenya's election candidates are leaving no stone unturned in their fight for votes.

  • Sir Nick Clegg leaves Silicon Valley for London in latest Meta move - live updates

    Workers to suffer record wage squeeze as Britain plunges into recession Ferrari to raise prices of luxury sports cars FTSE 100 opens 0.3pc lower Ben Marlow: BP is squandering its opportunity to be an energy security champion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • What did Alex Jones say about the Sandy Hook shooting?

    Alex Jones is facing a lawsuit tied to comments he made about the Sandy Hook school shooting, which claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults.

  • White House says Taliban violated Doha agreement

    STORY: Afghanistan's Taliban government has not confirmed the death of Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty on his head and helped to coordinate the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people.U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Zawahiri was killed when he came out on the balcony of his safe house in the Afghan capital at 6:18 a.m. (0148 GMT) on Sunday and was hit by Hellfire missiles from a U.S. drone."Now justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday.Biden said he authorized the strike after months of planning and that no civilians or family members were killed."The world will be a safer place," said Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss.Three spokespeople in the Taliban administration declined comment on Tuesday. The United States accused the Taliban of violating an agreement between them by sheltering Zawahiri.White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday at the White House press briefing said: "We have made it clear that not we believe, not we think, not we supposed, but we know that's a violation of the Doha Agreement.”Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid previously confirmed that a strike took place in Kabul on Sunday and called it a violation of "international principles."

  • If Kari Lake's dream came true, it would make Donald Trump unable to be president again

    If Kari Lake got her impossible wish to decertify the Arizona election and declare Trump the 2020 winner, it would prevent him from running in 2024.

  • Loyal Trump-backer Rep. Billy Long claims that Trump's endorsement of "ERIC" in Missouri's GOP Senate primary is actually for him

    Long, an early Trump endorser, added to the odd confusion after Trump offered a vague show of support in the race.

  • Matt Gaetz and the R word: Florida's Democratic primary takes bitter detour

    Rep. Charlie Crist has hit rival Nikki Fried with a blistering new mailer that calls her a “Republican lobbyist for big tobacco and insurance companies” and notes her previous friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz.

  • Here are the 11 Republicans who voted against the PACT Act, which boosts healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins during war

    The 11 Republicans voted against the bill a week after 30 of their GOP colleagues had joined them in stalling final passage of the measure.

  • A losing anti-abortion referendum in Kansas cranked up voter turnout by a staggering amount, flagging a massive new problem for Republicans

    Kansas voters turned out in droves to resoundingly reject an anti-abortion ballot measure, the first nationwide since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

  • Eric Greitens Loses Missouri GOP Senate Nod Under Cloud Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    Republicans breathe a sigh of relief with the victory of Eric Schmitt, who is seen as more electable.

  • Double ‘Eric’ Endorsement Sends Trumpworld Spiraling

    Cliff HawkinsThe former president’s decision to endorse “Eric” for a race with two Erics as the main contenders has plunged Trumpworld into open chaos.The trouble began Monday night when Donald Trump tossed his political weight behind “Eric,” meaning that two Missouri Senate Republican candidates, Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt, could legitimately claim to have his blessing.(Rep. Vicky Hartzler, the one candidate in the race Trump explicitly said he would not endorse, congratulated the third lit

  • Trump-Backed Arizona Candidate Says He Won't Concede if He Loses on Tuesday

    An Arizona representative running for secretary of state told a crowd at a June fundraiser: "Ain't gonna be no concession speech coming from this guy"

  • Kansas Turnout Soars in First Post-Roe Abortion Vote

    (Bloomberg Government) -- Kansas could have a record-setting primary election turnout Tuesday as voters decide the first abortion-focused ballot measure since the US Supreme Court overturned its Roe vs. Wade decision.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden Team

  • Fox News Anchor Loses It When Manchin Questions Her Patriotism

    Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner briefly lost it during a contentious interview with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Tuesday, taking strong issue with the centrist senator asking her if she’s afraid of Democrats doing “something good” for America.“My father served,” an incensed Faulkner fired back at Manchin at one point, demanding that the West Virginia lawmaker not make it “personal.”With Manchin taking a media victory lap after finally striking a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schum

  • Beer Heiress Wins Missouri Democratic U.S. Senate Nomination

    Trudy Busch Valentine, a moderate, will face a tough general election in November.

  • Arizona AG wraps up criminal probe into Trump supporters' bogus claims that dead people voted in 2020: 'Many were very surprised to learn they were allegedly deceased'

    Arizona's attorney general has refuted an audit firm's claim that dead voters cast 282 ballots in the 2020 election.