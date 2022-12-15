Kenya's GMO maize push sowing trouble for food sector, farmers warn

Duncan Miriri
·3 min read

By Duncan Miriri

MWEA, Kenya (Reuters) - Dick Olela has been growing maize on his four-acre piece of land in the Migori county in western Kenya for the last three decades but fears his livelihood could be undermined by the government's sudden embrace of genetically-modified crops.

With more than 4 million people in Kenya facing acute food shortages after the worst drought in four decades ravaged crops and livestock in East Africa, President William Ruto's new government last month lifted a decade-old ban on cultivation and imports of genetically-modified (GMO) maize.

Kenya struggles to feed its population of 55 million and has consistently had an annual deficit of 10 million bags of the maize staple. Imports fill the gap but supply has come under unprecedented pressure in recent years from urbanisation and sky-rocketing prices of inputs like fertiliser.

Ruto said the move to allow pest-resistant GMO crops was necessary to boost crop yields and ensure food security, an argument dismissed by maize growers like Olela and a smallholder farmers' group that has filed a lawsuit against the government to have the decision overturned.

Olela says GMO crops, which are often seedless, pose a threat to a "sustainable" tradition of recycling seeds, leaving maize growers dependent on big foreign companies that own the patents to GMO seeds.

"This is something that is out to put us into seed slavery, where we have to buy them every time we plant," Olela told Reuters.

Other critics, including the Kenya Farmers Association which represents thousands of maize growers, say the decision was rushed and failed to address long-standing health concerns.

COTTON CONTROVERSY

The controversy mirrors problems in other African countries which were earlier adopters of the technology. Farmers in Burkina Faso, Africa's top cotton producer, said the quality of their crop fell after the introduction in 2008 of GMO strains.

Samuel Kioko, who grows maize, beans and peas on his 1-1/2 acres of land near Nairobi, says allowing GMO maize would force smallholders like him to carve up precious land to create "isolation zones" to shield indigenous seed varieties.

Kenya's National Biosafety Authority, sought to allay some of the concerns.

"We check every crop, every genetic trait to confirm safety," Chief Executive Roy Mugiira said, touting success of the technology in the country's cotton sector where production had collapsed but was now reviving after the government allowed GMO varieties in 2019.

Daniel Magondu, who has grown GMO cotton over two seasons near the rice basket town of Mea in central Kenya, is one such beneficiary. In a field bordering an avocado orchard, he points to rows of weeks-old lush cotton seedlings as evidence that GMO seeds are superior to conventional varieties.

Next to them on a smaller plot, seedlings of the traditional variety are shorter, less lush and are being attacked by aphids.

"It (GMO cotton) has not even taken a month and you can see how it has grown very quickly," he said, praising its resistance to pests and faster maturity than conventional cotton.

The maize farmers remain sceptical.

"Before we go the GMO way, why don't we ... give farmers subsidies for seeds, fuel, affordable credit?" said Kipkorir Menjo, a director at the farmers' association.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Additional reporting by Edwin Waita; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Court backlog in Riverside leading to hundreds of case being dismissed

    The backlog of cases combined with a chronic shortage of judges and a lack of courtrooms created a situation where serious and violent crime cases are being dismissed. Rick Montanez reports.

  • Doc says DeSantis attacks Covid vaccines endangers public health

    Pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Michael Haller and MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discuss what Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’s call for a grand jury to investigate Covid-19 vaccines means for public health in Florida.

  • Tokyo makes solar panels mandatory for new homes built after 2025

    All new houses in Tokyo built by large-scale homebuilders after April 2025 must install solar power panels to cut household carbon emissions, according to a new regulation passed by the Japanese capital's local assembly on Thursday. The mandate, the first of its kind for a Japanese municipality, requires about 50 major builders to equip homes of up to 2,000 square metres (21,500 square feet) with renewable energy power sources, mainly solar panels. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike noted last week that just 4% of buildings where solar panels could be installed in the city have them now.

  • 15 Countries That Produce the Most Gold

    In this list, we will take a look at 15 countries that produce the most gold. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce the Most Gold. Gold is one of the most valuable metals in the world, due to its rarity and rather attractive physical appearance. It is also one of […]

  • Amazon to shut down Kennesaw facility

    As Amazon reportedly looks to cut thousands of employees nationwide, the e-commerce retailer is closing one of its metro Atlanta facilities. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will close its ATL5 facility in Kennesaw at 4190 Jiles Road, 2 miles west of Kennesaw State University. The closure will be effective around April 1, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • Biden says U.S. is 'all in' on Africa

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden tried to jumpstart his nation’s relationship with African countries on Wednesday, after years where the continent was less of a priority and China made inroads with big investments and trade “The United States is all in on Africa’s future and the work we’ve done over the past two years... Because when Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. Quite frankly, the whole world succeeds as well.” His remarks during a three-day summit with African leaders aim to set the U.S. up as a major partner, even as China’s trade with the continent dwarf’s Americas four times over... On Wednesday Biden listed U.S. firms announcing deals at the summit, including GE and Cisco. And during a White House dinner, Biden addressed what he called America’s ‘original sin’ - the enslavement of millions – and honored their descendants and the broader African diaspora. “Our people lie at the heart of the deep and profound connection that forever binds Africa and the United States together... We remember the stolen men and women and children were brought to our shores in chains, subjected to unimaginable cruelty." Beijing has held its own high-level meetings with African leaders every three years for over two decades. Whereas this week’s U.S. summit is the first of its kind with African nations since 2014, under President Barack Obama. As part of it, Biden promised $55 billion dollars for African food security, climate change and more. He’s also expected to back the African Union’s admission to the G20 during Thursday's summit events. Biden did not mention China on Wednesday, and U.S. officials have been reluctant to frame the gathering as a battle for influence. Washington has also dialed back criticism of Beijing's lending practices and big infrastructure projects. Ahead of the summit, China’s foreign ministry said that its interests in Africa were based on, quote, “sincerity” and that Beijing is opposed to treating the continent as an “arena for great powers to compete with each other”.

  • Three deployments. Two mental health visits. One attempted separation.

    “I went to get help, thinking it would be the best thing for me, and it’s turned into a battle for my career."

  • 2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

    This is especially true for growth, tech, and consumer discretionary stocks, which are incredibly popular among individual investors. Many investors are looking again at dividend growth as a tool to grow wealth after the recent growth stock bubble and crash. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI) have yields over 3%, excellent dividend growth histories, and have dominated the market this year, as shown below.

  • Former top Cal Fire official charged with felony conspiracy and intent to sell illegal steroids in Nevada

    A former Cal Fire chief was charged with felony conspiracy and intent to sell steroids. He quit a new Nevada fire chief job after officials learned he faced four felony charges.

  • Brian Kelly on Mike Leach's sudden passing: 'We have lost the most transformational mind'

    College football world mourns the unexpected loss of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach. LSU coach Brian Kelly offered his tribute Tuesday.

  • Wieambilla: Grief and questions after deadly shoot-out shocks Australia

    Six people died on a remote property after three suspects abruptly opened fire on police.

  • India's middle class hit by rising cost of living

    The soaring price of everything from food to fuel is piling pressure on family finances.

  • History shows Powell won’t have to hammer the economy the way Volcker did

    The Fed's task of bringing inflation back down is much easier this time than it was in the late 1970s and early 1980s, writes Alan Blinder

  • New Study Confirms Black Women's Depression Often Goes Undiagnosed

    The Root has reported on countless stories of racial disparity in healthcare. And now we are learning that this disparity impacts our mental health as well as our physical health.

  • Russian weekly consumer prices rise more slowly before rate decision

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Weekly consumer prices in Russia rose again but more slowly than the week before, data showed on Wednesday, all but confirming widely-held expectations that the central bank will keep its key interest rate on hold when it meets on Friday. Russia's consumer price index rose 0.19% in the week to Dec. 12, the Rosstat federal statistics service said, up from a 0.58% rise a week earlier. An indexation of utility tariffs had seen consumer prices accelerate more quickly in the previous week.

  • Morocco will fight to achieve ‘crazy’ World Cup dream – boss Walid Regragui

    Morocco have already made history as the first African team to reach the last four.

  • Man and woman found dead at UC Irvine in apparent murder-suicide

    A man and a woman were found dead Tuesday at UC Irvine in a suspected murder-suicide, police said.

  • Onlookers warn man refilling propane tanks before gazebo catches fire, Oregon cops say

    The man was refilling portable propane tanks with a larger one in front of an open flame propane heater, Oregon police said.

  • Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss

    France substitute Randal Kolo Muani had come on only seconds earlier and with his first touch assured the defending champions of a second straight World Cup final, putting an end to Morocco's proud fight once and for all. France ended up winning 2-0 and will face Argentina for the title on Sunday. ''My players gave everything,'' Morocco coach Walid Regragui said.

  • To Fight India’s Deadly Smog, Farmers Told to Sell Crop Waste

    (Bloomberg) -- Farmers in India are being encouraged to sell their crop waste rather than burn it to help accelerate progress on curbing fires that spread a deadly, choking smog across key cities.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap