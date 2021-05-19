Kenya's president names country's first female chief justice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM ODULA
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Court of Appeal Judge Martha Koome as the East African country's first woman chief justice and head of the judiciary.

She replaces David Maraga, who made history by leading the Supreme Court when it annulled Kenyatta's 2017 re-election victory citing “illegalities and irregularities” and ordering a fresh election.

Before that historic decision, it was unprecedented in Africa for an opposition party to succeed in getting a court decision to overturn a president's election.

Kenyatta won the second election after the opposition boycotted participation, saying the electoral authority had not implemented adequate reforms to ensure free and fair polls.

Koome won the chief justice position over nine other candidates, including some of the country's most prominent lawyers and academics. The candidates were interviewed live on TV by the Judicial Service Commission in April.

Koome, 61, has had a distinguished career with over 33 years in private legal practice and as a member of the judiciary.

Her appointment has not been without controversy. One of the candidates, lawyer Fred Ngatia, cast aspersions on how the commission members chose Koome, saying the process had been rigged. Makau Mutua, a Kenyan law professor working in the U.S., is seeking orders to compel the judicial commission to release the results of each candidate in order to give the selection process legitimacy.

None of the sitting Supreme Court judges applied for the position of chief justice, raising speculation that they were afraid to take up the mantle due to the pressure that Maraga received following the annulment of Kenyatta’s re-election. Maraga said he received death threats following the Supreme Court’s 4-2 decision against Kenyatta.

The Supreme Court judges failed to make a decision over an opposition petition to stop the fresh election after unknown assailants shot and seriously wounded the police officer who was the driver for the deputy chief justice the previous day.

Calling the judges “crooks,” Kenyatta vowed to revisit the annulment of his victory once re-elected and since then the judiciary’s budget has been reduced. Kenyatta has also refused to appoint 40 judges who had been approved by the Judicial Service Commission in order to help reduce the backlog of cases before the courts.

Koome now faces the task of adjudicating any challenge to the upcoming presidential election to be held in August 2022.

She studied law at the University of Nairobi, graduating from the Kenya School of Law in 1987 with a distinction, and then was admitted to the roll of advocates.

She joined the International Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya and was elected chair of the organization. Koome led the civil rights organization in championing the establishment of the family division of the High Court, as well as the enactment of laws to protect the rights of families and children. She served on the council of the Law Society from 1993 to 1996 and has also been treasurer of the East Africa Law Society.

Koome was appointed as a judge in 2003 and served on the African Union Committee on the Rights and Welfare of Children between 2005 and 2010. She headed the Land and Environment Division of the High Court.

Koome obtained a Master of Laws degree from the University of London in 2010 and in 2012 she was appointed to the Court of Appeal.

Recommended Stories

  • Strike from Gaza kills 2 as Israel topples 6-story building

    The war between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers showing no sign of abating.

  • Missouri Man Who Pointed Gun at BLM March Announces Senate Run

    Mark McCloskey, who became a viral conservative microcelebrity last summer when he and his wife Patricia were photographed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters, is running for Senate. He made the announcement late Tuesday night, tweeting, “An angry mob marched to destroy my home and kill my family, I took a stand to defend them. I am a proven fighter against the mob. When the mob comes to destroy our home, our state, our nation— I’ll defend it. I will NEVER BACK DOWN.” This approach tracks with the couple’s past statements, though political observers were quick to point out that the so-called “mob” was a march of protesters who walked near, not at, McCloskey’s home. The McCloskeys — who were indicted with felony weapons charges after those photos and videos showing them brandishing firearms at protesters in their neighborhood went viral — spoke during last year’s Republican National Convention, telling viewers that if then-nominee, now-President Joe Biden won in November, he would “abolish the suburbs.” There was no proof to substantiate the claim, nor is there now evidence he has done so in his first months in office. In an appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday, the candidate said, “God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob and it really did wake me up.” Watch his campaign announcement below. An angry mob marched to destroy my home and kill my family, I took a stand to defend them.I am a proven fighter against the mobWhen the mob comes to destroy our home, our state, our nation— I’ll defend itI will NEVER BACK DOWNHelp me FIGHT BACK ➡️ https://t.co/8N8o1yxN6C pic.twitter.com/jR8ieWdkCc— Mark McCloskey (@Mark__McCloskey) May 19, 2021 Read original story Missouri Man Who Pointed Gun at BLM March Announces Senate Run At TheWrap

  • Bipartisan bill pushes Biden to act on Uyghur genocide

    A bipartisan bill being introduced in the House Wednesday would hold President Biden accountable for taking tangible steps to address the Chinese Communist Party's genocide of the Uyghur population, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Amid concerns about a rapidly aging population, the government has begun encouraging Chinese women to have more children, after scrapping its previous "one-child" policy. But authorities in Xinjiang have implemented extremely restrictive new birth policies on Muslim ethnic minorities.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeReps. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) and Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), both commissioners on the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional-Executive Committee on China, are introducing the bill.It also would sanction individuals responsible for or complicit in the forced sterilizations in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).What they're saying: "They're really bad actors," Suozzi said of the Chinese government, comparing the human rights abuses in China to those in Nazi Germany."We know more about what's going on in China right now that we knew about what was going on in Germany at the time. But it's eerily similar that there's just these outright abuses of people taking place and we haven't been able to bring it to the wider public's knowledge yet," he told Axios.Hartzler described the bill, called the "Uyghur Stop Oppressive Sterilizations Act, as "truly SOS, putting out the alarm and the call to the world that this is going on."While the pair believes there are many avenues to pass the bill, they are hopeful that the widespread, bipartisan condemnation of the genocide will help push this through as a standalone bill.Driving the news: The Xinjiang region had an unprecedented decline in birthrates between 2017 and 2019, according to a new analysis by an Australian think tank, AP reported.The legislation will, in part, require the president to submit a strategy to Congress "describing the steps taken to tangibly address the genocide in the XUAR and a strategy for ending those crimes."The bill would sanction any individuals responsible for or complicit in forced sterilizations, forced abortions or other sexual violence against Uyghur women.It will also direct the secretary of State to provide assistance to women in the region who have experienced any sexual violence, torture, forced sterilizations and forced abortions.Read more: The U.S. was the first country to categorize the Chinese Communist Party's human rights abuses against the Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang as "genocide."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • N.Korea defectors urge U.S. rights pressure as South's Moon leaves for Biden summit

    North Korean defectors and activists urged Joe Biden to ramp up pressure on North Korea over human rights as South Korean President Moon Jae-in headed to Washington on Wednesday for his first summit with the U.S. president. Moon is scheduled to arrive in Washington on Thursday for a four-day stay, which will include a series of summits with Biden and congressional leaders, as well as a visit to SK Innovation's battery plant in Georgia. Moon wants to use the summit to highlight the urgency of returning to long-stalled denuclearisation talks between the United States and North Korea, which has weighed on inter-Korean ties.

  • Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in 'em

    “We really have to get over our dislike of insects, which is really strong and deep-seated in most people in our culture,” said David George Gordon, author of “Eat-a-Bug Cookbook” and known as the Bug Chef. Adventurous eaters might start with insects at the Newport Jerky Company, which has stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and a vibrant online presence.

  • Goodwill stores have a message: Please stop donating trash

    Disfigured Barbie dolls. Across the country, thrift stores have been flooded by household items, the offerings of people who have been homebound for months and are eager to clear out some of their possessions. Problem is, too many such items could most accurately be described as trash.

  • St. Louis man who brandished gun at protesters seeks U.S. Senate seat

    A St. Louis man who drew international attention for brandishing a gun at racial justice protesters last year has announced he will run for a Missouri U.S. Senate seat as a Republican. Mark McCloskey, who was indicted in October for illegal use of a weapon after the June 2020 incident, filed paperwork with federal officials on Tuesday declaring his candidacy. McCloskey, a personal injury attorney, joins a growing Republican field seeking the seat being vacated by Republican Senator Roy Blunt.

  • Suspect led investigators to the body of Mollie Tibbetts, Iowa prosecutor tells jurors

    Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with murdering the University of Iowa student in summer 2018.

  • Heavy rains in Texas, Louisiana add to misery in flood zones

    Heavy rain kept pounding parts of Texas and Arkansas before moving over Louisiana on Wednesday, adding to the misery for people whose homes and cars were flooded by an earlier drenching. The prospect of more rain wasn't welcome in southern Louisiana, where heavy downpours earlier this week swamped vehicles and closed a major interstate. Flood watches covered a large part of Texas and Arkansas and most of Louisiana on Wednesday.

  • Lebanese acting FM steps down over remarks on Gulf Arabs, IS

    Lebanon’s acting foreign minister stepped down on Wednesday amid a diplomatic row with Gulf Arab countries after he suggested in a TV interview this week that they had provided backing to extremists, helping the rise of the Islamic State group. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait summoned Lebanese ambassadors in their capitals to protest Charbel Wehbe's remarks during an interview with Alhurra news channel. In the interview late Monday, Wehbe said that “friendship and brotherhood countries” brought Islamic State militants to Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

  • Why the Biden administration is reportedly waiving sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    Back in February, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration considered the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will transport natural gas from Russia to Germany, "a bad deal" that "exposes Ukraine and Central Europe" to Moscow and "goes against Europe's own stated energy and security goals." Similarly, during his confirmation hearing, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he is "determined to do whatever we can to prevent" the completion of the controversial pipeline. But on Tuesday, Axios reported the Biden administration is set to waive sanctions on the company overseeing its construction, as well its CEO, Matthias Warnig, who is considered a "crony" of Russian President Vladimir Putin. That doesn't mean President Biden now supports Nord Stream 2 — on the contrary, the White House reportedly still hopes it doesn't go into use — but it does suggest his administration feels sanctions are ultimately a bigger risk than safeguard. Per Axios, sources close to the situation said that Biden officials have determined sanctioning the German-end users of the gas is the only way to stop construction, 95 percent of which is already complete, at this point. The administration simply doesn't want to jeopardize its relationship with Berlin over the pipeline. The waivers reportedly could be lifted, and sanctions reinstated, at any moment, so administration sources told Axios the looming threat should still give Washington leverage in the situation. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversalStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme Court

  • Vaccinated Americans will soon be able to travel to Europe

    European states to reopen to countries with low infections, and to fully vaccinated individuals

  • Pentagon running ‘secret army of 60,000 around world’

    Agents are involved in both domestic and foreign operations

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Here are all 29 lawsuits Trump is facing now that he’s left office

    He faces more than a dozen lawsuits and investigations

  • US condemns comments on Jews by Turkish president as antisemitic

    ‘You are writing history with your bloody hands’

  • ‘A sham and a con’: GOP-dominated board says Trump-backed ‘audit’ of votes in Arizona is making them a ‘laughing stock’

    The politicians call on the state Senate president to end the recount

  • Only half of Republican lawmakers in Congress say they’ve been vaccinated

    Marjorie Taylor Greene posts maskless selfie to ‘end the oppression’ and #FreeYourFace

  • Coronavirus: Is the Indian variant in the US?

    What need you need to know about the ‘more transmissible’ variant of Covid in the US

  • ‘We gotta stop Airbnb’: Internet shares horror stories of rising fees, filthy homes and scary hosts

    ‘The problem with #airbnb is that people are terrorists. Their homes are filthy and disgusting,’ says comedian Tim Dillon