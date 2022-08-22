Kenya's Raila Odinga challenges election result

Supporters of Raila Odinga gathered outside the court ahead of the legal petition being filed

Raila Odinga, who came second in Kenya's presidential election, has filed a legal case challenging the result, his lawyers have said.

According to the electoral commission, Mr Odinga took 48.8% of the vote, losing to William Ruto's 50.5%.

However, four of the seven electoral commissioners refused to endorse the outcome alleging that the way the final results were tallied was "opaque".

The judges at the Supreme Court will have 14 days to make a ruling.

Supporters of Mr Odinga gathered outside the court in a suburb of the capital, Nairobi, on Monday morning waiting for the lawyers to hand over the physical documents.

In 2017, the veteran politician successfully challenged the result of that year's presidential election, which he lost to Uhuru Kenyatta, and the Supreme Court ordered a re-run. The case highlighted logistical issues in the way the results were collated.

This time the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) tried to make the results process as transparent as possible by publishing the polling station tallies as soon as they were available.

An independent Kenyan monitoring group said the IEBC's final result was in line with its own projection.

Last week, there were chaotic scenes at the national tallying centre moments before the final result was about to be read out.

Some of Mr Odinga's political allies stormed the stage and scuffles broke out. Two electoral commissioners were injured and four others left the compound to hold a press conference to denounce the outcome.

Nevertheless, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati proceeded with the announcement and handed Mr Ruto the certificate confirming that he was the winner.

