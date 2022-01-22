Kenya's River Yala: Mystery and heartbreak of the dead bodies

Ferdinand Omondi - BBC News, Yala, Kenya
·5 min read
Woman sitting on the grass
Irene Waheto's family has been searching for her brother since he went missing in November

"I have just seen my brother's face. Our faces are alike, even the mouth. I have also seen the legs, those are my brother's. I have no doubt it's him."

A distressed Irene Waheto has just stepped out of the hospital mortuary in Yala, western Kenya.

At least 19 unclaimed bodies have been waiting for identification. They were retrieved over the past two years from the nearby River Yala in different stages of decomposition.

Ms Waheto is making frantic calls to her family in Nyeri, a town nearly 300km (185 miles) to the east.

"It is Ndirangu, I am sure it is him," she cries down the phone.

But how his body ended up in a river so far from home is not clear.

Ms Waheto tells me her brother went missing in November last year while travelling from the capital, Nairobi, to Nakuru - but that is nearly 200km from where his body was found.

Since then her family has been searching police stations and mortuaries near the two cities - but not in this more remote part of western Kenya.

The thought of looking here came when, on Monday, two human rights activists said that bodies that had been found in the River Yala in recent months were still in the mortuary.

Ms Waheto, who had been living nearby since getting married more than a decade ago, was told to go to Yala mortuary just to check. But it seemed implausible that her brother would be here, miles away from where he was last seen.

But there he was.

Wall outside the mortuary
A number of unidentified corpses retrieved from the river are still at the mortuary

Ms Waheto sits on the grass and starts wailing, emitting a sound that sends shivers through everyone around her.

She is not the only person searching for a missing relative and not the only one baffled by how their body ended up in Yala.

Ben Chepkwony travelled over 100km looking for his brother, Philemon, who he says went missing last month somewhere on the road between Nairobi and Nakuru.

His remains were also discovered among the bodies retrieved from the River Yala, and Mr Chepkwony is inconsolable.

"I don't know who is killing these people and dropping them [here]," he says with long pauses and deep breaths between the sentences.

"This is not a democratic Kenya we wish to live in. I am so frustrated with this country. And I will not accept it at all."

A river flowing fast
Police say that the bodies have been appearing in the river over the past two years

Mr Chepkwony does not clarify what he refuses to accept - the death of his brother or living in a country where disappearances and unexplained deaths have become normal.

There are deep suspicions that the police are responsible for many of them and they are in the sights of rights activists over the bodies found in the Yala.

Boniface Mwangi, one of the two activists who first uncovered the existence of the bodies, said in a Twitter discussion that no ordinary Kenyan has the capacity to kill somebody and transport the body over 200km away to dump it in a river.

'Deaths and disappearances'

The other activist, Khalid Hussein, from an organisation called Haki Africa, said the responsibility to do something lay with the police: either they should explain themselves or find out who is behind these killings.

In Kenya, the security forces are usually among the first suspects when suspicious deaths and disappearances occur - with good reason.

Human rights organisations have documented many cases of killings directly attributed to officers.

In 2019, Human Rights Watch reported that the police killed more than 21 men and boys in Nairobi's low-income areas "apparently without justification, claiming they were criminals".

Missing Voices, a group of organisations documenting extra-judicial killings in Kenya, says 167 Kenyans were killed or disappeared in police custody in 2020.

The state in which of some of the bodies recovered from the river were found also raises questions.

According to the diver who got them out, some had been pushed into sacks, which had then been sewn up. Others had polythene bags over their heads - all signs of torture and murder, according to Haki Africa.

"The government has a responsibility to explain to the public what is going on," local rights activist Fred Ojiro says.

"The bodies recovered from Yala are not from here. They are from very far. So these are not normal deaths. The government must come clean and explain why so many bodies are surfacing here."

Despite the suspicion there is no evidence that the security forces had anything to do with any of the Yala bodies. The police say some could have drowned or be victims of criminals and they have launched an investigation.

&quot;We normally rely on fingerprints... but when the fingerprints are not there the task [of identification] becomes quite enormous&quot;&quot;, Source: Michael Muchiri, Source description: Area police commander, Image: Charles Chacha
"We normally rely on fingerprints... but when the fingerprints are not there the task [of identification] becomes quite enormous"", Source: Michael Muchiri, Source description: Area police commander, Image: Charles Chacha

An increasingly frustrated public is demanding answers.

Forensic experts are expected to help identify the bodies, a process Michael Muchiri, the area police commander, says may be complicated by their state of decomposition, and how far some bodies may have travelled downstream.

"We normally rely on fingerprints, which we send to our national databases in Nairobi, but when the fingerprints are not there, the task becomes quite enormous," he says.

Another local commanding officer, Charles Chacha, told the BBC that he was dismayed that every disappearance was linked to the security forces.

The police say that the unclaimed bodies have built up over the last two years rather than just appearing in recent months, but I saw two more corpses in the river.

The putrid smell near the banks of the river gave their presence away.

One was nearly reduced to a skeleton from decomposition. The second was barely 300m away - a naked male trapped between rocks which prevented the corpse from floating further downstream.

Somewhere in Kenya, there are families who might now get some answers as to the whereabouts of their absent loved ones, but those answers will only form small parts of a puzzle with many missing pieces.

Map
Map
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US unveils changes to attract foreign science, tech students

    The Biden administration on Friday announced policy changes to attract international students specializing in science, technology, engineering and math — part of the broader effort to make the U.S. economy more competitive. The State Department will let eligible visiting students in those fields, known as STEM, complete up to 36 months of academic training, according to a notice in the Federal Register. There will also be an initiative to connect these students with U.S. businesses. Government data shows that international students are increasingly the lifeblood of academic research.

  • Biden plans new effort to retain international science and tech students

    The Biden administration plans to unveil new steps on Friday to retain international students who specialize in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as part of its effort to counter China, officials said. The measures will allow specialists in STEM fields to use cultural-exchange visas to stay for up to 3 years of training. "Other countries, most notably China, are using STEM talent to try to supplant the United States as the world's foremost scientific and technological innovator," one of the officials told reporters.

  • Abuse victims see inequity in payouts at 2 Michigan schools

    Two former University of Michigan football stars who stand to receive as much as $500,000 each through the school's sexual abuse settlement with more than 1,000 students say the per-victim payouts should be much higher, pointing to a similar case at rival Michigan State. Dwight Hicks and Jon Vaughn, both former NFL players, told The Associated Press that the $490 million settlement the Ann Arbor school announced this week is another example of Black victims receiving less than white victims in big-money payouts. The majority of the claimants in the settlement are Black men, said John Manly, an attorney involved in the case.

  • I Am Vanessa Guillén Act brings 'historic' military reform as calls for justice persist

    As a new law provides new protections to victims of sexual violence, the family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen await justice for her death.

  • Let These African Proverbs Inspire You

    At any age, proverbs can be used in matters significant or mundane, and this book provides readers with plenty from which to choose.

  • Cuban protesters await sentencing, facing long prison terms

    Cuban courts have wrapped up the hearing phase of six mass trials for people accused of involvement in the largest and most unruly protests on the island in decades, leaving more than 100 defendants awaiting potentially heavy sentences. Relatives of defendants and activists following the trials in several cities across the island — the last of which concluded this week — said prosecutors were seeking sentences of up to 30 years in prison for crimes including sedition, public disorder and attacks. Officials said in August that there had been 23 summary trials of 67 defendants on lesser charges.

  • Whatcom man suspected of running drug house, selling fentanyl-laced pills and heroin

    A search of his home also reportedly turned up six guns.

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger 'thrilled to be launching the Silicon Heartland in Ohio'

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger talks about plans for a semiconductor plant in Jersey Township, Ohio.

  • Body found in river believed to be teen who went missing at Michigan State, police say

    “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Santo family and all those who knew Brendan.”

  • Here's why thieves are targeting catalytic converters

    Over 50 stolen catalytic converters were confiscated, and citations totaling $56,000 in possible fines were issued to several auto businesses in Riverside County as part of "Operation Undercarriage," officials say.

  • Three Canadians shot and one killed at upscale Mexican resort

    The incident began as an argument among guests, one of whom was the gunman, at the hotel near Cancún.

  • FBI Reveals What Was in Brian Laundrie’s Notebook

    Moab PoliceBrian Laundrie scrawled messages in a notebook admitting that he killed his girlfriend Gabby Petito, the FBI said in a statement Friday as they announced that their investigation into the couple’s deaths was now closed. The notebook was found alongside Laundrie’s remains in a wooded area in Florida in October, weeks after police say he killed Petito while they were traveling the country in a van.“The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and he

  • San Diego Mom And Son's Fatal Fall At September Padres Game Ruled Murder-Suicide

    A California mother and so, who plunged to their deaths from theconcourse level of Petco Park during a San Diego Padres game last September was ruled a murder-suicide, police said. The deaths of Racquel Wilkins, 40, and her 2-year-old son, Denzel Browning-Wilkins, were determined to be non-accidental following an “exhaustive investigation,” according to a San Diego Police Department press release. The mother and son died after falling several stories from the Major League Baseball stadium in San

  • Racist New York Couple From Viral Train Incident Are Arrested... and Fired

    via TwitterA man and woman in New York have been both fired and arrested for verbally assaulting a family on a train in an incident that police have determined to be a hate crime.The Daily Voice reported that Justin Likerman and Kristin Digesaro, of Long Island, turned themselves in on Wednesday. They have been charged with aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority said the charges were brought in conjunction with the Manhattan Distri

  • Cops Call BS on Denver Dad’s Story After Near-Fatal Hike With Son

    Denver PoliceA dad in Colorado is accused of attempted first-degree murder after he and his son were rescued from fenced-off icy water in Denver.Michael Ninomiya, 42, was arrested Wednesday, a week after emergency responders from the Denver Fire Department fished him and his son out of a drainage culvert, according to the Denver Police Department.While Ninomiya allegedly emerged with a laceration on his forehead, doctors treating the injured five-year-old at the Children’s Hospital told cops tha

  • Sleeping woman wakes up to man touching her on United flight, feds say. ‘Get away’

    It happened on a United Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Virginia.

  • MSU police find body believed to be missing teen Brendan Santo in Red Cedar River

    Brendan Santo, 18, has been missing since about midnight Oct. 29, 2021, when he left a gathering at Yakeley Hall on MSU's campus.

  • Siblings kicked out of home on snowy, freezing day, cops say. Ohio mom faces charges

    The children were forced to leave their home after a fight with their mother, police say.

  • Appeals court says Indiana man must serve life sentence for starving baby to death

    A Warrick County man convicted of starving his 22-day-old daughter to death will remain behind bars for life.

  • Gabby Petito's family says FBI evidence leaves 'no doubt' that her fiancé Brian Laundrie 'murdered' her

    Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, was found dead in a Florida nature preserve weeks after the 22-year-old's body was discovered in Wyoming.