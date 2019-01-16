PHOTOS: Kenya's security forces kill gunmen in deadly Nairobi hotel attack

Kenyan security forces have killed the militants who stormed an upscale Nairobi hotel compound, taking at least 14 lives and forcing hundreds of others to make terrifying escapes, the government said on Wednesday.
More than 700 civilians were evacuated from the dusitD2 complex after a 20-hour siege that echoed a 2013 assault that killed 67 people in Nairobi’s Westgate shopping center in the same neighborhood.
Some hid under desks as bullets shattered plate glass doors. Others jumped from windows, or ran out under fire.
“The security operation at dusit complex is over, and all the terrorists eliminated,” President Uhuru Kenyatta told the nation, looking drained and grave.
“As of this moment, we can confirm that 14 innocent lives were lost through the hands of these murderous terrorists.”
Kenyatta did not specify how many assailants there were, but CCTV clips showed at least five dressed in black.
One is seen waiting outside the restaurant before blowing himself up in a cloud of debris just after 3 p.m. (1200 GMT). Four others then shoot assault rifles crossing the car park.
People are evacuated by a member of security forces at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan.15, 2019. (Photo: Baz Ratner/Reuters)
The attack was claimed by Somali group al Shabaab, an al Qaeda affiliate fighting an insurgency to topple the weak U.N.-backed government and impose strict Islamic law.
Air strikes against the group have stepped up under U.S. President Donald Trump, but Tuesday’s attack showed it retains ability to strike outside Somalia’s borders.
Neighboring Kenya, a hub for expatriates, became a frequent target for al Shabaab after sending troops into Somalia to try to create a buffer zone along the long, porous border. (Reuters)
Kenya Red Cross personnel helps a woman reacting after learning of a family member killed during a recent terrorist attack Wednesday, Jan. 16 2019, at the Chiromo Mortuary, Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo: Brian Inganga/AP)
A member of Kenyan special forces shouts at the media to go back after his wounded colleague was carried into an ambulance by paramedics at the scene Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo: Ben Curtis/AP)
A wounded member of Kenyan special forces is carried from a US embassy diplomatic vehicle into an ambulance by paramedics at the scene Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo: Ben Curtis/AP)
Cars are seen on fire at the scene of explosions and gunshots in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan.15, 2019. (Photo: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters)
Civilians flee the scene at a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (Photo: Ben Curtis/AP)
Rescuers and journalists evacuate an injured man from the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019. (Photo: Njeri Mwangi/Reuters)
A woman is carried on a stretcher out of the scene by rescue workers during an ongoing gunfire and explosions in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019. (Photo: Dai Kurokawa/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
Security officer search for attackers during an ongoing gunfire and explosions in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019. (Photo: Dai Kurokawa/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
An unexploded grenade lies in a hallway in a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (Photo: Ben Curtis/AP)
An injured man is escorted out of the scene by security officers during an ongoing gunfire and explosions in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019. (Photo: Dai Kurokawa/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
Security forces surround a hallway behind a shattered door in which an unexploded grenade lies, at a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (Photo: Ben Curtis/AP)
Medics rescue a civilian from the scene at a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.(Photo: John Muchucha/AP)
People are evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan.15, 2019. (Photo: Baz Ratner/Reuters)
People run as they are evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan.15, 2019. (Photo: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters)
Kenyan security officers search for attackers during an ongoing gunfire and explosions in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019. (Photo: Dai Kurokawa/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
People take cover after an attack on a hotel, in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (Photo: Brian Inganga/AP)
Kenyan RedCross workers provide first aid services to injured victims during an ongoing gunfire and explosions in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019. (Photo: Daniel Irungu/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
Kenya armed soldiers after an attack on a hotel, in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (Photo: Brian Inganga/AP)
Civilians flee the scene at a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (Photo: Ben Curtis/AP)
Security forces point their weapons through a shattered door behind which an unexploded grenade lies, at a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (Photo: Ben Curtis/AP)
A woman is rescued by Kenya medics after an attack at a hotel, in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (Photo: Brian Inganga/AP)
Members of security forces secure a building at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan.15, 2019. (Photo: Baz Ratner/Reuters)
Civilians who had been hiding in buildings flee under the direction of a member of security forces at a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (Photo: Ben Curtis/AP)
A woman is evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan.15, 2019. (Photo: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters)
Two of the gunmen are pictured as they made their way into a hotel and office complex in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019, in this still image taken from a CCTV footage obtained by Reuters TV on Jan. 16, 2019. (Photo: Reuters TV/Reuters)
A gunman is pictured as he and others make their way into a hotel and office complex in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019, in this still image taken from a CCTV footage obtained by Reuters TV on Jan. 16, 2019. (Photo: Reuters TV/Reuters)
A gunman is pictured as he and others make their way into a hotel and office complex in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019, in this still image taken from a CCTV footage obtained by Reuters TV on Jan. 16, 2019. (Photo: Reuters TV/Reuters)