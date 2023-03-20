Keppel Infrastructure Trust's (SGX:A7RU) investors will be pleased with their favorable 67% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Keppel Infrastructure Trust (SGX:A7RU) shareholders have seen the share price rise 36% over three years, well in excess of the market return (17%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 6.0% , including dividends .

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last three years, Keppel Infrastructure Trust failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 72% (annualized). In this instance, recent extraordinary items impacted the earnings.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Therefore, we think it's worth considering other metrics as well.

Interestingly, the dividend has increased over time; so that may have given the share price a boost. It could be that the company is reaching maturity and dividend investors are buying for the yield. The revenue growth of about 5.4% per year might also encourage buyers.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Keppel Infrastructure Trust, it has a TSR of 67% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Keppel Infrastructure Trust shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 6.0% over the last year. That's including the dividend. However, that falls short of the 6% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Keppel Infrastructure Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Keppel Infrastructure Trust is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

