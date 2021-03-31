'He kept running after me': Shooter in Hamilton fatal incident claimed self-defense in 911 call

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read

Mar. 31—A man was shot dead Monday morning by a neighbor who reportedly intervened during an assault on a woman in the 400 block of Seventh Street.

A domestic violence dispute spilled out onto the front yard about 8 a.m., and witnesses saw Robert Allen Hill, 46, assaulting his 48-year-old girlfriend, according to Hamilton police.

Hill threw the woman to the ground and hit her multiple times, the report says. When a man witnessed the assault, he attempted to intervene. Then Hill charged him and he ran, according to police. The man, whom the Journal-News is not identifying because he has not been charged with a crime, turned and shot Hill in the torso.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene. Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said the incident appears to be an act of self-defense but the results of the investigation will be reviewed by the Butler County Prosecutor's Office.

The man who shot Hill called 911 to report the incident and stayed at the scene until police arrived.

"This man, he just beat up his girlfriend. I told him 'No, don't touch her again, and he started chasing me down,'" the man told dispatchers. "He started chasing me down the street and I shot him. He said he was was going to beat my (expletive), and he started chasing me, and I started running, and he kept running after me."

The man told dispatchers the woman had been lying on the ground screaming and crying for about 10 minutes.

A woman also placed a 911 call when she witnessed the assault on the woman. In the background the victim could be heard screaming.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said he will convene an investigative grand jury to consider the evidence.

"I have reviewed the evidence in the case. This is going to the grand jury for review. There are precedential issues that have to be addressed," Gmoser said.

He added the man who fired the gun has not been charged, and the case will be presented as part of an investigation.

Gmoser would not comment on the question of whether the shooting was in self-defense. But Gmoser's policy is to present self-defense shootings, as well as officers-involved shootings, to a grand jury for review.

An autopsy is scheduled for today, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office.

Recommended Stories

  • Amid AstraZeneca setback, Germany banks on homegrown vaccine

    As Germany ponders how to accelerate its sluggish coronavirus vaccination campaign after yet another hitch involving the AstraZeneca shot, a production facility in the historic pharmaceutical center of Marburg may hold part of the answer to reliable supply in the months and years ahead. BioNTech, the German company that developed the first widely used vaccine together with U.S. partner Pfizer, is busily starting up a production facility that it says can produce up to a billion doses this year alone. The company, which had never brought a pharmaceutical product to market before, wowed the world last year when it got authorization to sell a completely new type of vaccine in Britain, the United States and Europe — three highly regulated markets for medical products.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why does Cesar Chavez get a 'cancel culture' pass?

    Is Cesar Chavez an example of cancel culture inequality?

  • Jen Shah of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ arrested, charged in massive fraud

    Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was indicted and arrested on Tuesday in a federal telemarking fraud case, according to prosecutors. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is Bravo’s latest installment of their popular Real Housewives franchise. The housewife in the center of almost all of the show’s drama was none other than Shah, often known for her fiery temper and feuds with her castmates.

  • 2 Unstoppable Pot Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 2021

    The U.S. legal cannabis market, in particular, is set to boom. It could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% to be worth $41 billion by 2025, according to a report from New Frontier Data. Two among a growing field of pot stocks are my favorite -- Illinois-based Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF).

  • Restaurant worker shot while trying to sell phone, police say

    This happened at the Riverpark shopping center in Sugar Land, and you'll never guess how the suspects were caught.

  • Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

    A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing at a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed an unidentified woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Kim Janey, Boston's 1st Black and female mayor, looks to seize her moment

    Kim Janey made history this month — becoming the first woman and first Black mayor of Boston since the city was incorporated in 1822.

  • Virgin Galactic unveiled its newest spacecraft that will take tourists to suborbital space - check out the VSS Imagine

    The company's newest spacecraft lays the foundation for the way its future vehicles will be built, it said.

  • Google Search shows parade of boats with search terms "suez canal" and "ever given"

    Google is celebrating unblocking of the container ship Ever Given from the banks of the Suez Canal with an Easter egg on their Search engine.

  • A 'super gonorrhea' vaccine is being developed by the team behind AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

    Experts fear a new strain of gonorrhea could become untreatable. A funding program granted millions to Oxford University to develop a vaccine.

  • Rising tides and supermoon helped free massive ship from Suez Canal

    Rescuers who dislodged the massive "Ever Given" ship from the Suez Canal on Monday got the aid of a supermoon, which raised water levels about 19 inches above normal tides and made it easier to pull the vessel, The Wall Street Journal reports.How it works: Tides are usually higher during a full or new moon. But that effect was boosted by the year's first supermoon — which occurs when a full moon orbits closest to the Earth. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."When it became clear that tugboats alone wouldn’t be able to dislodge the Ever Given, the rescue effort began looking to the supermoon’s pull on the tides and how it might help free the stranded vessel," The Journal writes.With the supermoon beginning Sunday, engineers had to work fast knowing that the higher-than-normal tides would only last a few days. The backdrop: The lodged ship created a traffic jam in one of the world's most important passageways, wreaking havoc on global trade and resulting in one of the largest ship salvage operations in modern history.The crew working to free the ship had used a dozen tugboats by Saturday night and had dug 60 feet deep around the ship at that point. The team then got the help of a Dutch tugboat with the power to pull 285 metric tons, significantly more than the others working to pull the ship.“We were working four days with our tugs,” Captain Wessam Hafez, a chief pilot on the canal, told WSJ. “When this big tug came, immediately the stern of the ship was released from the bank.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Coronavirus: More work needed to rule out China lab leak theory says WHO

    All possible causes of the pandemic remain on the table, says the WHO, though lab leak least likely.

  • Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies

    Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organization on Tuesday backed drawing up an international treaty that would help deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic by tightening rules on sharing information. The idea of such a treaty, also aimed at ensuring universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for pandemics, was floated by the chairman of European Union leaders, Charles Michel, last November. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has endorsed the proposal, but formal negotiations have not begun, diplomats say.

  • Greenland to hold election watched closely by global mining industry

    Greenland holds an election next week that could decide the fate of vast deposits of rare earth metals which international companies want to exploit and are vital to the Arctic island's hopes of economic recovery and independence. The government called the April 6 snap parliamentary poll after a junior coalition partner quit in a dispute caused by growing public concern over the potential impact of a big mining project on Greenland's pristine environment. Though Greenland is home to just over 56,000 people, the fallout from the election will be felt far beyond its borders because it has what the U.S. Geological Survey says are the world's biggest undeveloped deposits of rare earth metals.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • A supermoon played a crucial role in freeing the Ever Given from the Suez Canal, boosting the tide so it was easier to move

    The full moon was very close to the Earth on Sunday, which increased tides on Monday to help the Ever Given be dislodged from the Suez Canal.

  • Michigan man pleads guilty to smashing teen's face with bike lock because he was Black

    Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, Michigan faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a Black teen because of his race.

  • Brad Pitt did 95% of his own stunts in his next movie, says its stunt coordinator

    Greg Rementer, the second-unit director and stunt coordinator on "Bullet Train," said Pitt is a "natural-born athlete."

  • Mars rover beams back dramatic selfie at majestic "Mont Mercou"

    Curiosity also collected samples from the area that could help reveal how Mars transitioned from a potentially habitable​ planet billions of years ago to the frozen desert it is today.

  • Georgia's Republican Party accused of illegally accepting in-kind contributions from an election integrity nonprofit in a new FEC complaint

    Campaign Legal Center Action and Common Cause Georgia say that the Georgia GOP publicly but unlawfully accepted campaign help from True the Vote.