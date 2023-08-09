He kept stealing lobsters from this Miami brewery, cops say. One time without a shirt

A local man seen on surveillance video allegedly stealing at least $1,000 worth of lobster and meat from a Little River restaurant at least twice last month has been nabbed.

According to a police report, cops responded to the Off Site Nano Brewery at 8250 NE Second Avenue, on a burglary call on the morning of July 26.

One of the owners of the eatery known for its “Super Good” chicken sandwiches told officers that upon walking into the business at around 9 a.m. he noticed the door to the freezer, where perishable food was stored, open.

Off Site’s surveillance video shows a man in a short sleeve shirt and shorts climbing a shopping cart to climb over a fence, then throwing several packages into a bin and fleeing the area, in the middle of the night.

“The defendant is seen throwing what appears to be packs of food over the rear gated fence,” the complaint says. “At approximately 2:51 a.m., the suspect is seen using a black cart to assist him to climb back over the gated fence to leave. The defendant is then seen loading the packets of food into the red shopping cart and leaving the area.”

The individual matched the description of a shirtless person who also appears on surveillance footage in the back of the business on July 23, similarly chucking several packs of comestibles into a trash bin, then hauling the stash away with a handcart at around 4:30 a.m.

Cops tracked down the suspect, who was out on bond previously charged with trespassing and possession of cocaine, at his nearby home on Saturday and placed him under arrest.

Joseph Putzulu, 55, was charged with two felony counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure and one count of third-degree grand theft.