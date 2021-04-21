‘I kept students safe.’ Central KY superintendent ousted because of COVID decisions.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When Clark Superintendent Paul Christy’s contract was not renewed Monday by his school board in a 3-2 vote, he pointed to his decision to keep classrooms closed during the pandemic as the reason why.

The most recent school board evaluation for Christy, superintendent since 2013, said “Clark County was one of the last counties in Kentucky to get back to school in person. Mr. Christy did not make education a top priority as other counties did. We should never make education an option as we did last year.”

“At one point, we were asking parents to adjust their schedules week by week,” the evaluation read publicly at Monday’s meeting said.

Week to week decision-making “was the governor’s directive and KDE’s directive, (the Kentucky Department of Education),” Christy told the Herald-Leader.

He said if the number of COVID cases were at a certain point each Thursday, school districts had to continue virtual learning from home instead of in-person learning in school buildings.

“That’s what we did. I had some board members that didn’t like that. I kept us out,” he said. But Christy said Clark County students were back in school buildings before some districts around them such as Fayette County. After shutting down with other Kentucky schools in March 2020, Fayette began a gradual in person return in February.

Board vice-chair Bill Taulbee, who supported Christy, said at the meeting, that “I think Mr. Christy has done a really effective job in an unprecedented time.”

Board chairwoman Ashley Ritchie, who voted to keep Christy, told him “it’s been a good run.”

But new board members, Brenda Considine and Megan Hendricks, voted along with board member Sherry Richardson, who made the motion that Christy’s contract would not be renewed for 2021-2022.

“We were doing all we could,” Christy said of his efforts to get children and teachers back in the classroom and keep everyone safe. He said he brought a few children back a few at a time until the district started a hybrid plan of both virtual and in-person and then returned four days each week. Twenty-five percent of students have decided to remain virtual.

“If I had the decisions to make again I would do the same things,” said Christy. “I can walk away knowing that I kept students safe.”

When students should return to in-person learning in the coronavirus pandemic has been controversial nationwide.

Christy said he will probably retire from a 30-year career in education when the school year ends.

Taulbee said Christy’s decisions helped the community in the long run.

Taulbee said the nonrenewal vote does not represent the views of the community members who gave Christy an outpouring of support.

He said the Kentucky Office of Education Accountability had been asked to look into the vote.

Hendricks said Tuesday her decision not to renew Christy’s year to year contract was made for a variety of reasons and repeated concerns could be seen in his current evaluation and prior evaluations.

“As it relates to the pandemic, I think the biggest issue was his refusal to communicate with the public or the Clark County School Board on the issue,” Hendricks said. “I was disappointed by Mr. Christy’s failure to consistently communicate to the School Board or the public his re-opening plans, instead he insisted on providing his plans minutes before a scheduled meeting with no real opportunity for review or input.”

Considine said her non-renewal vote was based on a variety of reasons which didn’t necessarily include the delay of returning to face-to-face instruction.

“My concerns for the district center around a focus on academics and the potential for increasing the content gaps brought on by the pandemic. Developing extensive plans on how the district will recover academically should be the critical focus for the next three years,” she said.

Richardson said she had no comment regarding Christys non-renewal of contract.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Doomed’ By 8th Grade: Barriers to College Start Early, Report Reveals

    When it comes to understanding which students make it not just to, but through college, substantial past education research has identified steep differences along lines of race, gender and class. A recently released report, however, provides an alternate narrative. The study, which links middle and high school achievement to postsecondary outcomes in five New England […]

  • Embattled San Francisco school board agrees to act dignified

    The scandal-plagued San Francisco school board agreed to new contract terms with the district’s superintendent that require members to focus on reopening schools and act “in a dignified and professional manner,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The agreement Tuesday was added to a deal Superintendent Vince Matthews made with the Board of Education to remain on the job for another year after he announced his retirement in March. The superintendent’s deal obligates board members to treat people with civility and respect, be prepared for public meetings and refrain from creating new programs or mandates unrelated to reopening schools, the budget or safety issues until in-person instruction has fully resumed.

  • To Combat Woke Classrooms, Go to the Source: University Education Programs

    In the past few months, there have been countless stories of K–12 schools succumbing to and endorsing the excesses of progressive ideology — teachers required to make public anti-racism statements, the canceling of AP tests if black students do not score as well as whites, class materials that celebrate communism, and “ethnomathematics” which de-emphasizes the need to find the “right answer.” Thankfully, most teachers that I know don’t align with such extremes. My own colleagues whisper their concerns and discuss their disapproval after such meetings. A poll from Education Week found that most teachers identify as moderate. These stories do expose a problem, but it’s not the political progressivism of most teachers. It’s akin to shining a light on and fixing individual cases of water damage while ignoring the flooding all around. We must address the broken faucet; in this case, the universities that are pumping out progressive educational theory. I’m a conservative, but I began my career as an advocate of progressive pedagogy simply because I didn’t know anything else existed. While most teachers don’t openly align with political progressivism, they still look to the university for pedagogical guidance and curricular materials. So long as the university develops our teachers, influences our practices, and crafts educational materials, the faucet will run unchecked. To combat the progressivism in public schools, conservatives need to aim their focus at the university, not public schools or their teachers. Progressive education falls into two broad iterations. The first is relatively benign — albeit questionably effective. In the minds of educational theorists such as Dewey and Rousseau, schools are not meant to transmit the best of any culture or shape the character of their students, but merely to observe and suggest. In place of teacher-directed classrooms and classical curricula, students choose their own literature and follow their own interests. Many conservatives and libertarians are quite comfortable with such child-centric philosophies of learning. The second iteration features structuralists, Marxists, and feminists such as Michel Foucault, Paolo Freire, and bell hooks, who advanced an approach to instruction called “Critical Pedagogy,” one which goes beyond Rousseauean ideas of self-directed learning to instead deconstruct the very idea of being “educated.” Progressive pedagogy in the Rousseauean tradition is mediocre in its results but politically neutral; critical pedagogy is propaganda attempting to pass as instruction. At its most egregious, schools of education push ideas such as “activist pedagogy,” which, as the name implies, would see students who will grow up to be activists deconstructing the society in which they live. In the ’90s, far before Critical Race Theory entered the common lexicon, Gloria Ladson-Billings advanced the need for “Critical Race Theory” in schools. Even Billings still maintained a belief in academic excellence, though, which authors like Ibram X. Kendi now renounce to instead suggest we test students on the mere knowledge of their own environments. In my own graduate program, our textbook suggested teachers should, if required to teach classic literature, do so through a Marxist, feminist, post-colonial, or critical-race “lens.” Such ideas are not on the fringes of educational theory, either. Critical pedagogy wasn’t a class or element of my teacher training; it was the foundation. Such ideas were not relegated to individual courses but influenced even our seemingly unrelated classes in policy and instruction. Foucault, bell hooks, and Freire were canon. Frederick M. Hess, the director of education-policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, found that this approach is common across university departments. This reality has repercussions. Our administrators, instructional materials, policy wonks, politicians, union leaders, and current trends in education all come from the university. So long as the faucet remains running, our schools will flood with such ideas, regardless of the political identification of the teachers. The consequences of this ideological approach to education are far more pernicious than just a few propagandistic lesson plans. Ideas have consequences, and these ideas manifest in vapid instruction. Reviewing one popular curriculum to come from these ideas, Professor Timothy Shanahan wrote that these methods are “unlikely to lead to literacy success for all of America’s public school children.” Fundamentally, our schools need to reckon with such ideology and embrace effective pedagogy in the classroom. I began my career as a proponent of critical pedagogy, allowed my students to select their own books, provided independent reading time, and always opted for a conversation over a consequence. Seeing meager results, I sought out other methods. I began to take my students through Romeo and Juliet and established clear behavioral expectations to which I held my students. Critical theories of education would predict anarchy in my classroom. Quite the contrary happened. One student came up to me and told me, “No book before this has really understood me, has given me so much guidance for my own life.” Another wrote me a letter thanking me for showing her that books have so much to teach. My most difficult student behaviorally, to whom I gave many detentions, thanked me years later and asked me to be his mentor; he said he knew I cared about him because I didn’t cast a blind eye to his misbehavior. Thankfully, this endeavor needn’t only be one of individual persuasion. There are policies that can decentralize the university’s influence and pressure the adoption of effective pedagogy. To begin, teacher licensure needn’t remain solely the domain of the university. As professor of education Gary Houchens succinctly contends, if educational training “can be delivered with equal quality in a different environment — say in a district-based professional development program — the market should certainly be open to them.” Already, individual district programs and organizations such as ResearchEd and Teach for America all offer robust alternatives that could collectively unbalance the university monopoly. Perhaps a former business owner with a few classes in pedagogy would make a useful addition to any school building, even without a degree. Second, and perhaps more importantly, in the past 20 years, countless charter schools such as Michaela School and even entire systems such as Uncommon Schools boast incredible academic success despite working with predominantly poor and minority students. To do so, they reject progressive theories of education and instead rely upon classic literature, clear behavioral expectations, and direct instruction. As these schools continue to expand in number, they become the best argument against the theories of the university. Regardless of what a few ethnographies say, if these charters get the results, why listen to the academic foibles of some discontented scholars? Katharine Birbalsingh and Doug Lemov, the leading minds behind Michaela and Uncommon respectively, have put traditional theories of education into practice and shown that they can succeed. What’s more, they have published best-selling books to spread effective pedagogy. Finally, ideology and self-interest are calcifying fundamentals of human nature. Op-eds such as this and the examples that Lemov and Birbalsingh set forth can persuade a few people, but the holistic adoption of best practices will remain years away until the bottom line of a school is threatened. Words can be persuasive, but money effects change. If a school cannot achieve even mediocrity but still receives funding, there is little pressure to improve. Conversely, school choice is a policy that ties funding to student attendance instead of property taxes; if a student moves, the funding follows. Under such a system, if a parent saw progressive politics trying to pass as instruction or a school’s pedagogy left their students illiterate, parents could take their child and their money elsewhere. Some parents could still select a building that pushed woke ideology, but I wonder if enough people would opt into that choice for any institution to remain viable. In short, most teachers at least claim to be moderate. The institutions that train them are not. If we only focus our attention on a few outlandish lesson plans or individual districts, we’ll spend our time scooping out floodwater while the faucet remains running.

  • Worker cut student’s hair after 7-year-old asked, Michigan school says. ‘Unacceptable’

    An organization representing the family said the girl loved her hair and didn’t ask for it to be cut at school.

  • 5 Ways COVID Is Reshaping Schools: Florida Nixes Consequences From Spring Tests

    This update on the Every Student Succeeds Act and the education plans now being implemented by states and school districts is produced in partnership with ESSA Essentials, an ongoing series from the Collaborative for Student Success. It’s an offshoot of their ESSA Advance newsletter, which you can sign up for here! (See our recent ESSA […]

  • 2 GOP-led states are attempting to bar protesters convicted of crimes from receiving student loans and jobless aid

    After Black Lives Matter emerged, GOP lawmakers from Minnesota and Indiana introduced bills to bar convicted protestors from receiving government aid.

  • Arkansas Has a Major School-Choice Opportunity — Unless Misguided Opponents Get in the Way

    In a year when the school-choice movement is gaining traction across the nation, progress in Arkansas had appeared to stall. But a month after the Arkansas legislature killed a school-choice bill, the state senate has breathed new life into efforts to expand educational opportunity. In response to families demanding more educational options, six states have already passed new choice policies or expanded existing ones this year, and similar bills are still making their way through more than a dozen other state legislatures. West Virginia even passed a new state-funded K–12 education savings account for all children switching out of a public school or entering kindergarten. This is now the most expansive educational-choice policy in the nation. By contrast, the Arkansas House of Representatives failed to pass a bill to create even a very modest educational-choice policy for children from low-income families, foster children, students with disabilities, and the children of military personnel. Had House Bill 1371 passed, up to $4 million would have been available to provide scholarships worth up to $7,000 to about 570 kids, which is barely 0.1 percent of K–12 students in the state. For comparison, Arkansas’s district schools spend an average of more than $11,000 per pupil annually. According to the bill’s sponsor, Representative Ken Bragg (R., Sheridan), the bill’s demise was due to the fierce opposition from the state’s public-school superintendents. “Most of the people that I talked to felt like it was a good bill and they saw a lot of merits in it,” Bragg lamented, but sadly “the pressure superseded the merits of the bill.” Fortunately, the Arkansas state senate did not succumb to any pressure. On Thursday, it passed Senate Bill 680, which has the support of Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education, by an overwhelming margin. Although only half the size of the previous proposal and limited only to low-income children, the bill still represents a major step toward providing broad access to educational choice. The Arkansas House now has another opportunity to do right by Arkansas families desperate for more educational options. Yesterday, the Arkansas House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted to recommend that the full House pass the bill. For that to happen, state legislators will have to recognize that the superintendents’ dire warnings of systemic collapse are no more credible than Chicken Little crying that the sky is falling. The research about the effects of educational-choice policies on public schools tells a very different story. It overwhelmingly finds that such policies benefit not only participating students, but also the students who remain in their assigned district schools. Out of 27 studies, 25 find that students attending district schools improve their performance on standardized tests after the introduction of a choice program, while only one study found a negative effect, and one found no visible effect. In other words, contrary to the fears of school-choice opponents, expanding choice and competition encourages traditional public schools to improve their performance. In fact, a recent study by the University of Arkansas found that states with robust educational-choice policies saw significant improvements on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (known as the “Nation’s Report Card”) over the last two decades. The study concluded that “higher levels of education freedom are significantly associated with higher NAEP achievement levels and higher NAEP achievement gains.” Even after controlling for factors such as per-pupil education spending, student-teacher ratios, teacher quality, household income, and more, the study found that “expanding parental options in education, in all its forms, is consistent with improvements in average student performance for U.S. states.” The study highlights the experience of Arizona, the top state for educational freedom with the highest share of students in private-school-choice programs, charter schools, and utilizing public school open enrollment. If the Chicken Littles were right, Arizona’s public-school system should have collapsed by now. Instead, Arizona has been one of the national leaders for learning gains on the NAEP over the last two decades. The sky isn’t falling in any of the 29 states that have some form of private-school-choice program. Indeed, the sun is still shining on their public-school systems, which have not only not collapsed but are actually performing better than before. Arkansas legislators now have the opportunity to expand educational opportunity for families in their state. They should seize it.

  • Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie arrested on perjury charge, district’s lawyer indicted

    Superintendent of Broward County Public Schools Robert Runcie was arrested Wednesday morning on a perjury charge related to his grand jury testimony centered on funding of school safety.

  • Opinion: One reason tuition keeps soaring? Colleges' unhealthy obsession with 'yield'

    Yield — the percentage of students accepted to a college who ultimately decide to go there — is a crucial factor in higher education finance.

  • Babysitter used wrestling moves on 1-year-old before his death, Texas police say

    He’s also accused of holding the infant like a football.

  • She’ll make history as a ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host. Answer: Who is Robin Roberts?

    "Excuse me while I cry," one fan wrote.

  • Ben Carson on Chauvin trial: Race-based thinking, identity politics drive ‘stakes of division’

    The former United States secretary of housing and urban development discusses racial division, systemic racism claims in the wake of Chauvin trial verdict.

  • Will Trust in the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Recover? Europe's AstraZeneca Experience Suggests Not

    When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended stopping use of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine on April 13, they declared the action a “pause”—a brief intermission as the government investigates a possible link between the vaccine and blood clots in a small number of recipients. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom—where use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was limited by age, rather than paused entirely—distrust has held relatively steady.

  • Latino lawmakers urge Biden to push through immigration bills

    During a meeting Tuesday, Latino lawmakers and President Biden discussed the possibility of using the budget reconciliation process to legalize some undocumented immigrants.

  • Why Pandemic Redshirting Could Mess Up Kindergarten This Fall

    As kids begin to re-enter the classroom, a year of COVID-19 educational differences could be stark.

  • FDA stops production of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    The CDC is also looking at a handful of rare but troubling cases of blood clotting to see if they’re related to the vaccine.

  • Coach Outlet's Mother's Day sale is your ticket to deals up to 70% off: Shop 9 of the best picks starting at $25

    Find the perfect gift for mom at any budget.

  • German lawmakers approve 'emergency brake' virus rules

    German lawmakers have approved a proposal by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to mandate uniform restrictions in areas where the coronavirus is spreading too quickly. The legislation to apply an “emergency brake” consistently in areas with high infection rates is intended to end the patchwork of measures that has often characterized the pandemic response across highly decentralized Germany’s 16 states. It features plans to impose a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew, limit personal contacts, close leisure and sports facilities and shut or restrict access to many stores.

  • Oil prices drop 2% on U.S. crude build, COVID-19 surge in India

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices on Wednesday fell for a second day to their lowest in a week on a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories and concerns surging COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer.Brent futures settled $1.25, or 2%, lower at $65.32 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for June fell $1.32, or 2.1%, to $61.35. "Oil prices are declining today as ... bearish developments forced traders to ignore a partial but bullish Libyan force majeure on exports," said Louise Dickson, oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy. She pointed to the build of in U.S. crude inventories and a continuous rise of COVID-19 infections in India and other countries.

  • Student loan debt is costing recent grads much more than just money

    Recent college graduates owed an average of nearly $30,000 in student loans in 2019. lightspeedshutter/iStock via Getty Images PlusPresident Joe Biden promised to forgive up to US$10,000 in student loan debt during his 2020 campaign. Now, a few months into his presidency, over 415 organizations have urged him to use his executive authority to cancel all federal student loan debt. We assembled a panel of academics to talk about the effects student loans have on recent graduates. How much student loan debt is too much? Kate Padgett-Walsh, associate professor of philosophy at Iowa State University Student debt is too much when it threatens the physical and mental health of young borrowers. Today’s college graduates now finish school with almost $30,000 in student loan debt, on average, an increase of over 300% from 1970 after adjusting for inflation. Research shows that the burden of this debt causes poorer mental health,poorer physical health and less overall satisfaction with life. It also causes borrowers to delay marriage, postpone renting or buying their own homes and put off starting new businesses. Student debt is also too much when it blocks access to the American dream, the idea that success is possible in the U.S. no matter a person’s background. Students who are the first in their family to attend college and low-income students have a much harder time paying off their student loans, and they end up defaulting more often than other students. Black students, who owe 60% more than their white counterparts, struggle even more to pay back their loans, in part because of persistent racial wealth and income gaps. The government’s original purpose in lending to students was to help people of modest means get a college education. But today, it is precisely those borrowers who are most harmed by student debt. Why is debt relief for college graduates an important issue now? Dalié Jiménez, professor of law at the University of California, Irvine School of Law Providing broad debt relief for student borrowers is something President Biden’s Department of Education could do today. That move would greatly lessen gender and racial inequality and boost the economy. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government paused interest charges and payments for most federal student loans, but this temporary relief is set to expire at the end of September 2021. After that, defaults are likely to return to pre-pandemic levels. Before the pandemic, borrowers were defaulting on federal student loans every 26 seconds, or just over 1.2 million times per year. The returns to higher education are large, and they benefit society as a whole as well as individual students. Effectively requiring the least wealthy to take on personal debt to go to college instead of directly investing in higher education was a policy mistake. It has harmed not only the roughly 40% of borrowers who did not finish their degree and now owe money that is difficult to discharge in bankruptcy; this is money that can remain outstanding until the borrower’s death. But it has also harmed society as a whole. Providing broad debt relief would likely give Congress an incentive to focus on finding a way to fund higher education that addresses runaway tuition and does not rely on loans to students in need. How does student loan debt disproportionately affect students of color? Raphaël Charron-Chénier, an assistant professor of sociology at Arizona State University Student debt exacerbates economic inequality, particularly between white and Black households. Student loan debt is widely seen as a tool for financing social mobility. Yet that works only when borrowers’ economic standing improves enough over time to repay that debt. For many borrowers, this is not the case. Roughly two out of five borrowers do not finish college in the first place, and this group is disproportionately Black. Even among graduates, Black students experience much smaller wealth gains from their degrees relative to white students and are burdened with larger debt payments. Black graduates also struggle more with establishing financial independence from their families, partly because discrimination in the labor market makes it more difficult to secure the higher-income and higher-benefit jobs higher education is supposed to provide access to. The result is that two decades after enrolling, Black borrowers still owe over 90% of what they borrowed, compared with less than 10% for white graduates. This disproportionate burden on Black borrowers is alarming. The Survey of Consumer Finance data for 2019 shows that, relative to whites, a greater proportion of Black households had student loans – 30% to 20% – and those households held larger debt amounts – a median of $30,000, versus $23,000 for whites. These disparities are poised to widen the already roughly 8-to-1 wealth gap between white and Black households and could make racial inequality worse for future generations. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Kate Padgett Walsh, Iowa State University; Dalié Jiménez, University of California, Irvine, and Raphaël Charron-Chénier, Arizona State University. Read more:Can you get rid of your student loans by filing for bankruptcy?Income-based repayment becoming a costly solution to student loan debt Dalié Jiménez has previously received grant funding from the Student Borrower Protection Center and the Lumina Foundation.Raphaël Charron-Chénier has previously received a research grant from the Student Borrower Protection Center.Kate Padgett Walsh does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.