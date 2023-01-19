Kerala: India minister's tiger cull comment sparks row

Imran Qureshi - BBC Hindi
·3 min read
Indian tiger
India is home to more than 70% of the world's tigers

An Indian state minister's comments on culling tigers has sparked a debate on conservation.

AK Saseendran, wildlife minister in Kerala, was reported as saying that his government may consider solutions including sterilisation or culling to check tiger numbers in the state.

He was speaking amid outrage over the death of a farmer in a tiger attack.

The minister later told the BBC he only repeated a suggestion from locals regarding culling tigers.

By then, his comments had set off a discussion on wildlife conservation, with several experts expressing outrage and pointing out that culling was a "legally untenable" suggestion.

India is home to more than 70% of the world's tigers - according to the most recent government estimate, the numbers stand at 2,976. But their habitats haven't expanded at the same rate, forcing so-called "surplus" tigers to move outside protected reserves and come in conflict with humans.

A federal wildlife protection law, implemented in 1972, makes it virtually illegal to kill or capture tigers - designated India's national animal - even when they are involved in such conflicts.

The attack in Kerala took place on 13 January in the Mananthavady forest range in Wayanad district. The victim, 50, sustained serious injuries to his hands and legs and died of a cardiac arrest while being transferred from one hospital to another. A medical report said that his wounds had caused "excessive bleeding".

After his death, angry locals protested against forest officials and demanded that the tiger be killed.

Local media reported that Mr Saseendran had mooted culling as a possible solution to the issue.

But the minister told the BBC that the suggestion on culling came from locals who had attended a meeting with all the political parties to discuss a way out.

"We have to find a solution to control the animals... I am not in a hurry to cull," he said.

Dr Ullas Karanth, a conservationist and tiger expert, told the BBC that over the past 50 years, the population of tigers had only increased by a thousand, far less than capacity.

"So the suggestion to cull tigers to reduce their numbers is not a sound idea," he says.

Praveen Bhargav, a former member of the National Board for Wildlife, said that a recently amended section of the national Wildlife Act does not permit declaration of tigers "as vermin".

"The proposal of the forest minister is legally not tenable," Bhargav said.

There is, however, a provision in the law "in case of serious human-wildlife conflict", where a state's chief wildlife warden can allow a tiger to be hunted "after being satisfied that it cannot be tranquilised or translocated", he added.

Dr Karanth said that sometimes problems do arise in a few tiger habitats where there is a high density of the animals.

"But in 90% of tiger forests there is no such problem. In large parts of eastern and north-east India, tigers are virtually extinct because of excessive hunting of prey and tigers. We should not lose sight of this basic fact," he says.

If tigers enter human habitats and prey on livestock, authorities should immediately pay compensation, he says. And if they become man-eaters, they should be "immediately killed", Dr Karanth adds, calling it "damage control in specific instances".

But the suggestion to cull tigers found some support from reputed environmentalist Madhav Gadgil, who told The New Indian Express newspaper that India should allow "rational hunting" of animals to check their numbers.

"India is the lone country having legislation for protecting wild animals. I think it is irrational, foolish, unconstitutional and nothing to be proud of. No other country protects wild animals outside of its national parks," Mr Gadgil said, according to the report.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Reverting to old-fashioned leadership won’t get you through the next recession. Here’s why every company should listen to Gen Z employees

    If we stop and consider why Gen Zers are challenging convention, it’s clear that they yearn to be invited into existing structures–and to improve them.

  • Biden admin releases first plan to support Asian American, Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian communities

    The Biden administration on Tuesday released its first national agenda aimed at addressing the range of disparities that Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pac

  • China's Digital Yuan Used to Buy Securities for the First Time: Report

    Last week, the country also added a function to its e-CNY payment app that allowed users to make payments offline.

  • Top EU Bureaucrat Predicts Hate-Speech Laws Coming to U.S.

    A top EU bureaucrat on Tuesday predicted that laws prohibiting so-called hate speech will soon be imposed in the United States.

  • Slain Kenya LGBTQ activist laid to rest amid calls for justice

    A prominent Kenyan LGBTQ campaigner whose body was found dumped in a metal box about two weeks ago was buried at the family home in the west of the country on Tuesday.Chiloba's body was discovered about 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside the Rift Valley town of Eldoret after it was reportedly dumped from a moving car.

  • Deputy U.N. chief has talks in Afghanistan on women's rights

    KABUL (Reuters) -The United Nations deputy secretary-general discussed women's rights with Afghanistan's acting foreign minister on Wednesday after the Taliban authorities banned most female aid workers and stopped women and girls from attending high school and university. Amina Mohammed has also met with U.N. staff, aid groups and Afghan women "to take stock of the situation, convey solidarity, and discuss ways to promote and protect women's and girls rights," deputy U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said in New York.

  • North Korea sustains high defense spending with new budget

    North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament has passed a budget that sustains a high level of defense spending despite economic troubles as leader Kim Jong Un pushes for an aggressive expansion of his nuclear arsenal amid stalled diplomacy. The assembly convened weeks after Kim called for an “exponential increase” of nuclear warheads, mass production of battlefield tactical nuclear weapons targeting “enemy” South Korea and the development of more advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to reach the U.S. mainland.

  • India foreign minister visits Sri Lanka with stronger ties, China in focus

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -India's foreign minister arrives in Colombo on Thursday following his country's backing of Sri Lanka for a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, leaving China as the island's last remaining major creditor which has yet to agree to the debt restructuring plan. India has told global lender IMF that it strongly supports Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan, with Colombo owing around $1 billion to its nearest neighbour. But Sri Lanka requires the backing of both China and India - its biggest bilateral lenders - to reach a final agreement with the IMF on the loan that is essential to help the country of nearly 22 million people emerge from its worst financial crisis in seven decades.

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots interviewing Adrian Klemm for OC job

    Adrian Klemm, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, reportedly is interviewing for the team's offensive coordinator position.

  • France gears up for 'hellish' day of pension protests

    A day of strikes and protests kicked off in France Thursday, set to disrupt transport and schooling across the country in a trial for the government as workers oppose a deeply unpopular pensions overhaul.Many parents will have to look after their children as 70 percent of primary school teachers are expected to strike and many schools will close entirely for the day, according to the main teachers' union.

  • Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI chief of sexual misconduct

    Women athletes have accused the chief of India's wrestling federation of sexual misconduct.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Safer Than They Seem

    High-yield dividend stocks are often considered a riskier investment than their low-yield counterparts. In today's bear market, there are heaps of high-quality dividend stocks that are paying very alluring yields despite being relatively safe -- all thanks to share prices being down. Two stocks in particular that are safer than their lofty yields make them seem are Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD).

  • Teslas, Porsches ruined at Alioto's San Francisco garage during brutal storms

    The storms and historic rainfall caused a lot of damage, death and destruction around the state of California in the last three weeks. The rising waters also ruined a bunch of high-end cars awaiting repairs at Alioto's Garage on Folsom Street in San Francisco's Mission District.

  • Putin foe Browder slams jacked-up fee to attend Davos event

    Bill Browder, a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, criticized the World Economic Forum on social media for jacking up his entrance fee to the annual meeting in Davos that he has attended for the last 27 years.

  • Hedge funds that punted early on China recovery reaped the rewards

    Hedge funds that bet on a swift shift in the country's zero-COVID and regulatory policies in late 2022 while the stock market was tumbling and political uncertainty was intense were rewarded handsomely, according to sources and fund documents. The MSCI China index plunged by 17% in October as President Xi Jinping consolidated power in a twice-in-a-decade Communist Party Congress and many investors worried Beijing would sacrifice economic growth for ideology. The hedge funds that used that as a buying opportunity profited, with tourism and consumption stocks quickly rebounding after Beijing adopted a more targeted COVID-19 policies and reduced quarantines following widespread anti-lockdown protests.

  • Japan marks record trade deficit on soaring energy imports

    Japan recorded a record high trade deficit for 2022 of 19.97 trillion yen ($156 billion) as energy imports surged, the Finance Ministry said Thursday. The deficit was the biggest since Japan began keeping comparable records in 1979, the ministry said. Both imports and exports jumped to record highs.

  • Mazda Wants a Rotary-Equipped Sports Car as Badly as We Do

    The Mazda MX-30 R-EV marks the first Mazda — or indeed any passenger car — with a rotary engine since the beautiful, broken Mazda RX-8. In the context of the MX-30, the engine isn’t powering the wheels, but rather charging the compact crossover’s battery. And if things go well for the Hiroshima-based automaker as it electrifies its entire range, it may even once again apply the latest and greatest in rotary technology to a new sports car.

  • Nearly 100 Titanosaur Nests, Complete With Fossilized Eggs, Found in India

    A team of paleontologists in India have given 256 fossilized dinosaur eggs a close look, in hopes of better understanding how some of the largest known dinosaurs bred and hatched.

  • Tesla Cybertruck Will Come With Some Kind of Stainless Steel Scratch Remover

    If you weren’t aware, the extremely real Tesla Cybertruck was designed with inspiration from the DeLorean DMC-12. That means hard edges, angles, and —most importantly — that smooth, unpainted stainless steel finish.

  • Steve Banerjee's Chippendales: The Indian whose US strip club empire ended with a murder

    Sex, drugs and murder put Steve Banerjee's American dream on a wild, unconventional ride.