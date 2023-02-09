Kerala transgender couple's 'tears of joy' as baby born early

A transgender couple from the southern Indian state of Kerala, whose pregnancy photos made global news, have welcomed their baby with "tears of joy".

Ziya Paval said her partner Zahad had given birth to the baby on Wednesday morning.

Ms Paval shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the baby who was born nearly a month early.

They told the BBC that both Mr Zahad and the baby, whose name and gender they have not revealed, were fine.

Ms Paval and Mr Zahad, who uses only one name, have said it was their dream to become parents. The couple had paused their hormone therapy during the duration of the pregnancy.

Their pregnancy was considered a rarity in India because "no one else has called themselves a biological parent in the transgender community as far as we know", the couple told the BBC earlier this week.

Ziya Paval (top) and Zahad decided to have a baby last year

The two had been at different stages of their respective gender transition processes when they decided to have a baby one-and-a-half years ago.

They had then paused their hormone therapy on doctor's advice.

On Wednesday, as they shared the baby's photo, the couple said they were thankful for the prayers and support of their well-wishers.

Since the announcement of the baby's birth, congratulations have poured in for the couple on their social media pages.

Mr Zahad, an accountant, said he planned to go back to work after two months as Ms Paval took care of the baby.

