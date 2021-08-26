Kerala's COVID-19 lessons for India and Modi's government

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Krishna N. Das
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Krishna N. Das

MALAPPURAM, India (Reuters) - Vilified by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party for its high COVID-19 cases, Kerala's apparent poor record may actually hold crucial lessons for the country in containing the outbreak as authorities brace for a possible third wave of infections. https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-should-brace-third-covid-19-wave-by-oct-say-health-experts-2021-06-18

The opposition-ruled, densely populated southern state is currently reporting the most number of coronavirus cases in the country and accounts for the second-highest national tally - unflattering headline numbers that Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seized upon as a reflection of bungled local leadership.

However, a Reuters analysis of national and state data, and interviews with epidemiologists and Kerala health authorities paint a different picture.

It shows the state's containment measures have helped to catch infections early, allowing authorities to better manage the illness and dramatically lower the death rate - a stark contrast to people dying in carparks and outside hospitals for lack of oxygen and beds in big cities like Delhi at the height of the health crisis a few months earlier.

"While the federal government may have its views on rapid antigen tests, it is important to consider that the state's strategies have by and large succeeded in not just keeping mortality low but also in being able to detect one in six cases compared to one in 33 nationally," said Rajib Dasgupta, head of the Centre of Social Medicine & Community Health at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The efficient detection rate and its population density at more than twice the national average explain the high number of cases in Kerala.

All the same, at 0.5%, Kerala still has the lowest fatality rate among all but one thinly populated state. The national figure is 1.4% and it is 1.3% for the country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh.

(Graphic: COVID-19 in India: Kerala, Maharashtra record most deaths: https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA/akvezzarmpr/chart.png)

The difference comes down to Kerala's reliance on rapid antigen tests to detect and strictly isolate infected people at home, an approach the federal health ministry has sharply criticised but which state officials argue has helped them to better allocate hospital beds and oxygen supplies for those who really need them.

The government-recommended RT-PCR tests are more accurate but take longer to produce results, meaning by the time a positive COVID-19 case is confirmed the infected person is more likely to have developed severe symptoms and passed it on to others in a vicious cycle of more infections and deaths.

Kerala's rapid test results allow for early treatment in home isolation which then narrows the virus' path to infections, state officials say.

These factors, along with the strained medical resources across much of India, largely explain why the overall national death rate is much higher than in the Communist-run state.

Kerala officials also say a state-run support service that includes phone consultation, provision of drugs and pulse oximeters that detect blood oxygen levels for people recovering at home provide a bulwark in the battle against the disease.

Delhi had a similar support structure but it collapsed when cases surged.

"We do have a different model and our fatality rate shows our model is on the right track," Kerala Health Minister Veena George told Reuters.

But Kerala officials acknowledge that the fast-evolving pandemic can undo even the best thought-out plans unless authorities remain nimble and flexible.

(Graphic: COVID-19 cases in India COVID-19 cases in India: https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA/znpneezodvl/chart.png)

A MODEL TO EMULATE?

When Reuters recently visited Kerala's most populous Malappuram district, which is reporting the greatest number of infections in India, a quarter of the 344 COVID beds in its biggest hospital were vacant and oxygen supply was ample.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has recommended lockdowns https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-india-lockdown-int-idCAKBN2CT0UK for districts where more than 10% of the tests return positive results. The rate is about 15% for Kerala and even higher in Malappuram, but shops and restaurants are open for business.

Kerala officials argue that they are able to keep businesses open as the state has the best testing rate among Indian states - 86 tests per 100 people, compared with about 33 in Uttar Pradesh https://www.covid19india.org/state/UP - meaning they are able to catch infections early and ensure timely treatment.

(Graphic: Tests and vaccination in India: https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA/gkvlgglbdpb/chart.png)

The model, epidemiologists say, can be replicated in few other states with good health facilities, such as neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

"Their surveillance is good, they detect cases early and their testing is very focused," M.D. Gupte, a retired director of the National Institute of Epidemiology who advises the federal government on immunisations, said about Kerala.

"Most people in Kerala are educated, so that helps."

India’s daily demand for medical oxygen jumped more than eight times in May from pre-pandemic levels, but Kerala avoided major shortages of hospital beds and oxygen that crippled many states when nationwide infections saw an explosive surge.

The federal health ministry did not respond to emails requesting comment.

VACCINE PUSH

Minister George said the state was on course to administer at least one vaccine dose to all adults by next month, the fastest pace among all states. Currently, the state has covered more than 55% of adults with at least one vaccine dose, compared with 48% for the whole of India, which wants to vaccinate all its adults by December.

Kerala, with 35.5 million people, has so far reported 3.8 million infections, or 12% of India's total of 32.5 million. Its 19,757 deaths, however, account for only 4% of the overall nationwide fatalities.

The Indian government recommends 70% of all COVID-19 tests be carried out by the RT-PCR method, while Kerala's rate is less than 50%.

"This is not the Kerala model, this is a model of mismanagement," BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, India's former health minister, said https://twitter.com/JPNadda/status/1427538066781073414 last week.

He said BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had better managed the pandemic, though a government survey estimated in July that more than 70% residents of both states had been exposed to the virus. The figure was 44% for Kerala.

Kerala's COVID-19 hospitalisation rate is only about 3%, a state official said, compared with more than 5% nationwide https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1717014 when cases peaked in May.

T.S. Anish, a member of Kerala's COVID Expert Committee, said the state was now focused on vaccination.

"If you are able to vaccinate large numbers, you will get infections but your health system will not be overwhelmed."

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Additional reporting by Chris Thomas and Jose Devasia; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gaps in wildfire smoke warning network leave people exposed

    Huge gaps between air quality sensors in the western U.S. have created blind spots in the warning system for wildfire smoke plumes sweeping North America this summer, amid growing concern over potential health impacts to millions of people exposed to the pollution. Government programs to alert the public when smoke pollution becomes unhealthy rely on about 950 permanent monitoring stations and dozens of mobile units that can be deployed around major fires. The problem persists far beyond fire lines because wildfire smoke travels for thousands of miles and loses its tell-tale odor yet remains a danger to public health.

  • Analysis-Investors see no speed bump in Fed's Jackson Hole event

    Despite weeks of anticipation, investors have lowered their expectations for Friday's Jackson Hole event https://www.reuters.com/world/us/feds-jackson-hole-shift-shows-delta-variants-ability-skew-plans-2021-08-23, saying that U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has little reason to rock the boat. Some market-watchers had seen the conference as a potentially key moment when Powell could give hints about tapering https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fed-minutes-likely-detail-bond-buying-taper-talks-inflation-worries-2021-08-18 the Fed's $120 billion in monthly asset purchases that have propped up the market after COVID-19 hit. However, with a consensus still forming among Fed members on when to taper, some see scant market-moving revelations by Powell in his speech, contending the Fed will want to see upcoming jobs and inflation data and more information on how the coronavirus Delta variant impacts the economy.

  • Mikel Arteta relishing having Aubameyang and Lacazette back in Arsenal fold

    Aubameyang has only featured as a substitute once in the Gunners’ opening two games of the season, while Lacazette has missed them both.

  • Palestinian twins open cafe in converted jet in West Bank

    Few Palestinians in the occupied West Bank get to board an airplane these days. The territory has no civilian airport and those who can afford a plane ticket must catch their flights in neighboring Jordan. Khamis al-Sairafi and brother Ata have converted an old Boeing 707 into a cafe and restaurant for customers to board.

  • Analysis: US Open glimpse of future sans Serena, Roger, Rafa

    It’s been nearly a quarter of a century since Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal all sat out the same Grand Slam tennis tournament. Williams, whose 40th birthday is in September, withdrew on Wednesday, joining Federer, who turned 40 this month, and Nadal, who is 35, on the sideline because of injuries. Williams' older sister, 41-year-old Venus, also pulled out of the field Wednesday.

  • Michigan parents protest local mask mandate

    Dozens of people gathered in front of the Oakland County Health Department outside Detroit Wednesday to protest the universal mask mandate for county schools. (Aug. 25)

  • Woman trapped under bus wheel at Ang Mo Kio dies, driver arrested

    A 46-year-old woman died after being trapped under the rear wheel of a bus, while a bus driver, 56, was arrested following the road traffic accident along Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 on Wednesday morning (25 August).

  • Man arrested for having sex with drugged 14-year-old, deputies say

    It's still not known what the relationship is between the man and the teenager or how long they have been in contact.

  • Japan suspends 1.63M doses of Moderna over contamination

    Japan suspended use of about 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine Thursday after contamination was found in unused vials, raising concern of a supply shortage as the country tries to accelerate vaccinations amid a COVID-19 surge. The health ministry said contamination was reported from multiple vaccination sites. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., a Japanese drugmaker in charge of sales and distribution of the vaccine in Japan, said it decided to suspend use of doses manufactured in the same production line as a safety precaution.

  • Texas governor issues new order banning local vaccine mandates

    Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Wednesday banning any state or local mandates requiring people to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and he called on Texas legislators to vote it into law during their current special session.

  • South Dakota ace Gavin Weir throws his second no-hitter in 2021 Little League World Series

    South Dakota's Gavin Weir pitched a no-hitter Wednesday in a 1-0 win over California after getting all but one out in a combined no-hitter on Friday.

  • Ben Affleck's Reported Reason For Being at Tiffany's Is Even Better Than Ring Shopping

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in love all over again, but they might not be rushing down the aisle just yet. The Way Back star was spotted at Tiffany’s in Century City, California this week, but he was there for a very cute reason not related to JLo. According to E! News, Affleck was on […]

  • Newly reported COVID death in Kansas county may be the first known in US. Here’s where

    “I think it’s safe to say that COVID-19 was probably in the United States before December and it probably did take lives ...”

  • After hospital CEO Dr. Leon Haley's tragic death, hundreds get vaccinated in his honor

    On a Friday in July, Dr. Leon Haley Jr. could be found going from unit to unit at the hospital he led, personally administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to the staff at UF Health Jacksonville in Florida. "When you get the CEO and dean walking around during your workday, spending his time, it's pretty impressive," Dr. David Vukich, chief medical officer for UF Health Jacksonville, told ABC News. Haley was able to vaccinate 15 people, hospital officials said, during what would end up being his last day at the medical center.

  • Pfizer CEO says a vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant is 'likely' to emerge

    The CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, told Fox News he thought a vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant would emerge "one day."

  • Trump Supporters Were Asked If They Got Vaccinated And You Know What Happened Next

    Trump was booed for suggesting the COVID-19 shot to his supporters over the weekend.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Claim On Fox News Has Critics Wondering 'What Planet' She's Been On

    "When Trump was president, you didn't see crisis after crisis," Trump's former press secretary said.

  • At 43, Nicole Scherzinger Just Crushed Her Workout Wearing A Tiny String Bikini

    No activewear needed for her total body sculpting routine.

  • Capitol Police Lieutenant Who Killed Jan. 6 Rioter Ashli Babbitt Is Breaking His Silence

    Anna MoneymakerFor months, former President Donald Trump and other leading MAGA figures have called for the outing of the police officer who fatally shot pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. This week, they are finally getting their wish—but the officer appears to be doing so on his own terms.On Wednesday, NBC announced that NBC News anchor Lester Holt will “sit down in an exclusive interview with the U.S. Capitol Police officer responsible for shooting and kill

  • Girl born on evacuation flight from Afghanistan named for plane's call sign

    The Afghan baby girl born on a C-17 military aircraft during an evacuation flight from Afghanistan has been named after the plane’s call sign: Reach.