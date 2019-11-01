Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Keras Resources (LON:KRS) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Keras Resources Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Keras Resources last reported its balance sheet in March 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth UK£9.9m. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£95k. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of March 2019. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

AIM:KRS Historical Debt, November 1st 2019 More

How Is Keras Resources's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Keras Resources isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. The 62% reduction in its cash burn over the last twelve months may be good for protecting the balance sheet but it hardly points to imminent growth. Keras Resources makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Keras Resources To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While we're comforted by the recent reduction evident from our analysis of Keras Resources's cash burn, it is still worth considering how easily the company could raise more funds, if it wanted to accelerate spending to drive growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Keras Resources's cash burn of UK£95k is about 0.8% of its UK£11m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Keras Resources's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Keras Resources is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. When you don't have traditional metrics like earnings per share and free cash flow to value a company, many are extra motivated to consider qualitative factors such as whether insiders are buying or selling shares. Please Note: Keras Resources insiders have been trading shares, according to our data. Click here to check whether insiders have been buying or selling.