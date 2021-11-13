Kerman men arrested on firearm, drug charges after traffic stop in Merced, police say

Three Kerman men were arrested on suspicion of firearms and narcotics charges after a traffic stop on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit made the stop for alleged vehicle code violations about 3:02 p.m. in the 2000 block of East Childs Avenue in Merced, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

The officers conducted a parole search of the vehicle and said they located a loaded 9mm ghost gun, ammunition and narcotics.

The people in the vehicle, Ignacio Prieto Ramirez, 25, Frank Ruiz, 33, and Gilbert Vigil, 27, were all arrested on firearms, narcotics and gang-related charges.

All three were booked at the Merced County Jail. Ramirez’s bond was set at $150,000, Vigil’s at $100,000 and Ruiz’s at $200,000, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information to contact Officer Prevostini at 209-388-7728 or PrevostiniT@CityofMerced.org. You can also contact Officer Centeno at 209-388-7742 or CentenoA@CityofMerced.org..