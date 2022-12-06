Kern County DA's office opening second Family Justice Center

Dec. 5—The Kern County District Attorney's Office will host a grand opening of the South Kern Family Justice Center located in the Lamont courthouse on Wednesday.

The Family Justice Center provides victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking with counseling, economic and housing help. Other resources include getting in contact with law enforcement, restraining orders, immigration help and more, according to a news release from DA Cynthia Zimmer.

The center is intended to house myriad services all under one roof for easy access. It is located in the Lamont courthouse, 12022 Main St. A ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.

This location is the second in Kern County. A Family Justice Center is also located on Oak Street, and was first opened in 2018 by former Kern County District Attorney Lisa Green.