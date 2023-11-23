Kern County DA's office secures grant for DUI prosecution

Nov. 22—A $639,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will continue to fund a specialized prosecution team in the Kern County District Attorney's Office to handle DUI cases involving alcohol and drugs.

"Maintaining a team of prosecutors to combat impaired driving is essential to reducing crime and providing justice for victims impacted by this careless and criminal conduct," District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release.

Last year, the prosecution team filed more than 3,000 DUI cases, including over 300 DUI drug cases and nearly 100 combined alcohol and drug cases, the DA's office reported.

The team will also provide training to other prosecutors and investigators.

This is the thirteenth year Kern has received the funding. The grant program runs through September.