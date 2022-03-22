Kern County firefighter charged with possessing child porn accepts plea deal

Mar. 21—A Kern County firefighter charged with possessing more than 600 images of child pornography has accepted a plea deal, the Kern County DA's office confirmed Monday.

Deputy District Attorney Samantha Allen said in an email defendant Christopher Vega pleaded no contest March 14 to one count of possession of child pornography and agreed to a 16-month prison sentence, as well as agreeing to register as a sex offender.

She added that the deal was offered because Vega has no prior criminal history. Vega's defense attorney, Alan Tavelman, declined to comment until after sentencing.

Vega is scheduled to be sentenced April 12. The Kern County Fire Department did not respond to an inquiry about Vega's employment status with the department.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.