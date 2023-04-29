Kern County jury convicts man of attempted murder after he shot at 2 deputies, man

Apr. 28—A Kern County jury convicted a man Wednesday of attempting to kill a man and two Kern County Sheriff's deputies.

Michael Cornejo was getting a ride from a person in August 2022 after a small party in Lamont when, prosecutors said, Cornejo allegedly attempted to shoot the motorist and struck him in the face with a firearm. The firearm malfunctioned, and both left the area.

The victim reported the incident to Kern County Sheriff's deputies, who went to the victim's house to investigate. That's when Cornejo came back and fired more shots at the victims and the two deputies, the Kern County District Attorney's Office wrote in a news release.

Deputies tracked down Cornejo that day and arrested him, the news release added.

The jury acquitted or deadlocked on charges of Cornejo assaulting a law enforcement officer with a firearm, which indicates Cornejo wasn't aware he was shooting at deputies, the DA's office said. Cornejo was found guilty of three attempted murder charges, assault with a firearm, obstructing a peace officer, possessing ammunition and possessing a firearm as a felon.

He was acquitted of attempted second-degree robbery.

Cornejo is scheduled to be sentenced June 1, when he could face multiple life sentences, the DA's office added.