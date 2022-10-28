Kern County jury convicts man of murder in motel shooting

Oct. 27—A Kern County jury convicted a man of a murder, firearm and drug charge Wednesday, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

John Hardison was found guilty of first-degree murder, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hardison confronted Brian Dickerson at the La Mirage motel on the 500 block of Union Avenue around 10:45 p.m. April 10, 2020, believing that Dickerson was involved as a lookout during a burglary to Hardison's motel room the day prior, in which a bucket of change had been stolen, according to the release. The burglary was not reported to police.

At the time, both Hardison and Dickerson were staying in different rooms at the motel. On the night of the murder, Hardison waited for the victim to exit his room, where Hardison confronted the victim, instigated a verbal argument and then produced a handgun and pointed it at Dickerson. Ultimately, the confrontation ended with Hardison firing one round into his chest, killing Dickerson in the motel parking lot.

After shooting the victim, Hardison moved his personal vehicle near Dickerson's lifeless body, and opened a rear passenger door in preparation to load Dickerson's body into the vehicle. At least one witness present at the motel declined Hardison's request to help him load Dickerson's body into his vehicle, and Hardison ultimately abandoned the effort and left the motel on foot, passing by officers responding to the scene, the release notes. Despite the presence of several people in the area, neither the shooting nor the death of Dickerson was reported to police via 911 calls.

Police did respond to the area in response to a ShotSpotter alert, which alerts officers of the Bakersfield Police Department to the sound of gunfire in areas of the city. Video surveillance in the area captured the offense and confirmed that Hardison was responsible for the murder. Once officers identified Hardison as the shooter, a search was conducted on Hardison's motel room, which resulted in the recovery of a firearm and more than 30 grams of cocaine, $2,000 in cash, multiple drug-weighing scales and other paraphernalia related to the sale of cocaine.

Hardison was arrested five days after the shooting by the BPD. He faces more than 50 years to life in prison at his sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 29.