Kern County jury convicts man of murder

Nov. 8—A Kern County jury convicted a man Tuesday of first-degree murder, as well as discharging a firearm causing death and possessing a firearm after previously having been convicted of a felony.

Gary Jennings brandished a firearm outside the Rosedale Inn on April 18, 2021, in response to an argument with a group of people near the room where he was staying.

Corey Fisher, the victim, was standing on the second-floor walkway where he confronted Jennings, telling him to put the gun away as there were kids around.

Jennings refused to do so and continued to argue with the firearm in hand, according to the DA's news release.

Fisher walked to the end of the balcony, down the stairs and toward Jennings, saying, "If you pull out a gun, you better be ready to use it."

Jennings then shot Fisher, who collapsed and, ultimately, succumbed to a single gunshot wound.

After shooting the victim, Jennings and his girlfriend fled to Tulare, where he was arrested four days later.

Jennings faces up to 50 years to life in prison on Dec. 9 when he's scheduled to be sentenced.