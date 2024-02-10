Kern County legislators present check to city of McFarland for police station

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Senator Melissa Hurtado, Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains and other officials were present for a special ceremony in McFarland on Friday.

A check of $5,000,000 was secured for the city of McFarland’s new police station and presented at a special ceremony on Feb. 9. Hurtado, Dr. Bains, McFarland Police Chief Brian Knox, McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon and other city councilmembers were at the McFarland Veterans Community Center celebrating around 1 p.m.

Senator Hurtado talked about the spirit of McFarland and how that still lives in the community.

“McFarland gained recognition through a film portraying a resilient community,” said Senator Hurtado. “Today, that same spirit thrives as the community unites to establish a police station.

Police Chief Knox is looking forward to more community involvement with police and increased patrols.

“The McFarland Police Department will now be able to provide after school programs like the Police Activities League, community outreach programs and even crime prevention community meetings to address specific educational needs,” said Knox. “Especially pertaining to drug trafficking, gang activity and aiding in better interactions with police officers.”

