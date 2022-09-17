Kern County man sentenced for ammunition charge

Sep. 16—A Kern County man Friday was sentenced to prison for unlawfully possessing ammunition, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Jessie Gonzalez, 26, of Wasco, was sentenced to three years, 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, on Dec. 22, law enforcement officers arrested Gonzalez for an active parole violation warrant and found a Polymer 80 handgun in Gonzalez's waistband, which was loaded with a high-capacity magazine and 16 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

At the time of the offense, Gonzalez, who uses the moniker "Creeper," was a member of a criminal street gang in Wasco, according to the DOJ news release. Gonzalez may not lawfully possess firearms or ammunition because of criminal convictions he has sustained in Bakersfield, including assault with a firearm on a person and being a prisoner in possession of a weapon.