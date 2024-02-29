Kern County Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old found dead in El Tejon Ave home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old child who was found dead at an Oildale home earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Officials identified Alejandro Perez Jr., as the child who was found dead at a home in the 500 block of El Tejon Avenue on the morning of Feb. 9. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a child not breathing inside the home. Investigators said Perez Jr. had injuries consistent with child abuse.

Woman arrested for murder in 3-year-old’s death: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies arrested Margaret Eichhorst, 32, on suspicion of murder and child endangerment. She pleaded not guilty to both charges.

