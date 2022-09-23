Kern County Sheriff's homicide officials seek public’s help regarding death of Mexico-native

Kern County Sheriff's homicide investigators seek the public’s help regarding the June 2021 death of Gabriel Barraza-Acosta 33, from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s assistance in a homicide investigation as the victim had contacts in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.

Sheriff’s officials reported that on the morning of June 6, 2021, deputies responded to Highway 58 in Tehachapi for a person on the shoulder of the freeway.

The person, later identified as Gabriel Barraza-Acosta, 33, from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials reported.

KCSO reported that at 6 a.m., deputies were called to an area of Hwy. 58 west of the Sand Canyon exit where they found a dead person just off the roadway.

A cause of death was not provided at that time, but homicide detectives were called to the scene to assume the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Barraza-Acosta is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110, or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661 322-4040.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Kern County Sheriff's homicide officials seek public’s help