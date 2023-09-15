Kern DA consolidates victims' services in downtown Bakersfield

Sep. 14—The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday its various services offered to victims will be consolidated in downtown Bakersfield starting Monday.

The Kern County Family Justice Center and victims' advocate services will be housed at 1300 18th St. There were 2,646 visits to the Family Justice Center last year, a news release said.

Previously located on Oak Street, the Kern County Family Justice Center offers services for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault. It's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Anyone can walk in from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, a news release said.

Staff members can provide help to residents with:

* Advocacy

* CalWorks, cash aid and food stamps

* Case management

* Child support services

* Clothing and food necessities

* Counseling

* Court support

* Emergency housing and shelter

* Employment assistance

* Hospital accompaniment

* Immigration assistance

* Internet access

* Interpreter services

* Law enforcement report and prosecution

* Legal assistance

* Restraining orders

* Safety planning

* Support groups

* Transportation

* Victim compensation

Victims seeking help in south Kern may access the South Kern Family Justice Center at 12022 Main St. in Lamont, inside the Lamont courthouse.

The victim witness and elder abuse units help crime victims secure their rights. It was once housed on the 7th floor of Kern County Superior Court.

Advocates can give residents the following services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Residents may walk into the office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

* Advocacy and court accompaniment

* Provide an in-depth orientation of the criminal process

* Provide ongoing status of a criminal case

* Provide court support

* Crisis intervention

* Victim impact statements

* Submitting an application to the State of California Victim Compensation Program