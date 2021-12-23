Kern firefighter pleads not guilty to possessing child porn

Dec. 22—An attorney for a Kern County firefighter entered not guilty pleas Wednesday for his client charged with possessing 600 images of child pornography.

A Kern County judge Chad A. Louie, kept the bail at $2 million for Christopher Vega, 35. His pre-preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11.

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies served a search warrant Friday and seized devices from the defendant's house and place of employment.

The complaint filed Wednesday by the District Attorney's office said Vega possessed more than 600 images of child porn. Roughly 10 of those images contained a minor younger than 12 years of age, the complaint stated.

