Kern health officials: drop your phones and get in the zone for October

Oct. 2—Let's all just admit: being inside is great. Air conditioning, virtual reality, online streaming, sofas and food delivery — humans are forever motivated to advancing the art of leisure.

But in the world, over time, health officials argue there are many consequences to indoor activities. Even exercising indoors is just not the same as the same activity outside.

In a world where there are a lot of ways to be lazy, officials in Kern on Monday asked the public to appreciate the way you can't.

"In all honesty, Mother Nature may find the indoor world tough to compete with," said Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern Public Health Services.

Each month, Kern health officials host a public awareness event, titled the Grounded in Health community initiative, which is centered on improving mental wellness through a healthier lifestyle.

For the month of October, officials asked people to take a hike. Or go for a bike ride. Just so long as it's outside.

A conference was held on the lawn outside the Finish Line bicycle shop, which sits across from the entrance to the Kern River Parkway Trail.

The path stretches more than 36 miles, from Lake Ming Road to Highway 43, north of Interstate 5. Passersby rode bikes or jogged along the trail, waving to attendees during the conference.

Christian Romo, a co-owner of Finish Line, said in the years he's owned the shop, he's had a variety of customers.

"From different walks of life," Romo said. "Sometimes they want to get better at fitness, sometimes they need a bike to improve their mental health. Others just want to have fun."

Carrigan cites a 2019 study that concluded two hours a week spent in "the great Kern County outdoors," smog notwithstanding, can "significantly boost" one's well-being.

"Simply being outdoors improves your sleep," Carrigan said. "Your body's internal functions follow the clock and physical and mental and behavioral changes in your body follow a daily cycle."

Beyond the benefits Carrigan said extend even beyond indoor exercise, she added that microorganisms found naturally outdoors prepare the body for worse infections, as a self-occuring workout regimen for your immune system.

"Staying indoors in a sterile environment can lead to your immune system losing its ability to recognize what is and isn't dangerous," Carrigan said, adding it can lead to chronic inflammation.

In past public awareness campaigns, officials have spoken at length about the connection between healthy habits and mental health.

Stacy Kuwahara, director of Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, said that the benefits to being outdoors, even if you're not exercising, cannot be overstated. She maintained the benefits of the outside to mental health are profound, from stress reduction to increased mental clarity.

She encouraged attendees and the public to place more value in the brief moments away from our electronic screens, when we can better connect with those around us.

"We live in a very fast-paced, very interconnected world," Kuwahara said. "It can be really hard to unwind, unplug and slow down ... being outside can be the vehicle that's going to help."

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh presented the public a challenge. Citing a 78% countywide obesity rate and "the fourth highest death rate from heart disease," Goh asked members of the public to challenge themselves to prioritize their own health.

"What if we were to change the outlook of Kern County?" Goh asked. "What if we were to be the number one county in health? That's an audacious goal but together, with all of us, we together can reach that finish line."