Kern jury finds man guilty of 13 felony sex crimes with a minor

Dec. 17—A man was found guilty of 13 felony charges related to having sex with a minor, according to a Kern County District Attorney's news release issued Friday.

Muhammad Abid Sharif, 55, housed a mother and her 13-year-old child who immigrated from Pakistan in March 2017. That summer, Sharif showed the child porn videos and engaged in sexual activity with her, according to the news release.

Fear of punishment and threats forced the girl to have sex, the news release added. Jurors returned with a guilty verdict Thursday. One charge of continuous child sex abuse was dismissed.

"Ensuring that resources are available to help women and children affected by sexual assault is the first step to breaking cycles of abuse and violence," Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer wrote in a statement. "When victims come forward and report abuse, well-trained investigators and prosecutors are ready to gather evidence and prosecute offenders that violate positions of trust and authority in order exploit children."

Sharif faces 75 years to life in prison, plus 19 years at his Jan. 17 sentencing.