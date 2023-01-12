Kern law enforcement practices active shooter scenarios in wake of shootings across U.S.

Jan. 11—Bakersfield Police Department officers approached simulated shooting victims in staggered intervals Wednesday outside Bakersfield College's southwest campus.

One man clutched his midsection, groaning in a performance worthy of Broadway, as police peppered him with questions about his medical status and the suspect's location.

"The second floor," the victim responded. Officers furrowed their brows and hurried away with fake guns drawn.

The scene was part of a three-day training exercise to prepare local law enforcement for the possibility of an active shooter scenario. Reporters were on hand after being invited to observe Wednesday's activity.

"We've seen shockingly these incidents are re-occurring within our nation," said BPD Capt. Bobby Woolard, who coordinated the training scenarios.

Officers including police representatives from Arvin, Cal State Bakersfield, the Kern High School District, Shafter and Taft entered into an environment Wednesday that was replete with unknowns. Their assignment was to search for victims and suspects over three days.

Woolard explained that first responders at active shooter scenarios encounter confusion and chaos, and so it's important to remain calm while working quickly.

CSUB Chief of Police Marty Williamson explained each department learns from agencies nationwide to learn best practices. As such, local agencies that participated Wednesday learned new techniques such as having Bakersfield Fire Department personnel treat the wounded as doors were breached.

"People die because of the delay" to get medical help, Williamson explained.

Wednesday's events also included testing of radio frequencies to bridge communication among law enforcement agencies, and discussing entry techniques. As Woolard noted, officers glean gaps in their knowledge, while repetition helps to fix them.

"Efficiency in this case means lives saved," added BFD Battalion Chief and public information officer Tim Ortiz. "It's imperative for us to practice that."

A 2013 shooting at Taft High School marked the first time a student fired bullets at others on a Kern County high school campus.

Shooter Bryan Oliver cut a deal and was sentenced in 2015 to 27 years, 4 months for seriously injuring one student and shooting at another. The case attracted international attention as it followed closely after the Sandy Hook massacre.

