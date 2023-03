Reuters

Ten years ago when he became the first pope from Latin America, the former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio had a spritely step and a slimmer girth. Today Pope Francis, 86, is using a cane and a wheelchair because of a persistent knee ailment and his waistline has noticeably increased due to a more sedentary lifestyle in the Vatican that began even before his leg problem. But the leader of the world's nearly 1.4 billion Roman Catholics - marking the 10th anniversary of his pontificate on March 13 - appears to be in good and steady overall health for a man of his age.