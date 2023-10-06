Kern River Valley men indicted on explosives charges

Oct. 5—Two Kern River Valley men were indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on three counts of receiving and transporting explosives without a license and distributing them to a non-licensed third person.

One of the two, 20-year-old Joseph Roy Vigneault, of Lake Isabella, was additionally charged with stealing explosive materials from a licensed manufacturer.

Vigneault is accused of involvement in the May theft of more than 700 pounds of Hydromite from manufacturer Austin Powder West LLC, which had reportedly stored the blasting agent at a secure site in Lake Isabella for use by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release Thursday that Vigneault recruited 21-year-old Michael Roy Anglin, of Wofford Heights, to help sell the Hydromite for profit. None of the three — Vigneault, Anglin or the unidentified Wofford Heights buyer — were licensed to handle or transport explosives.

The defendants face a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the three counts.

The case involved work by the FBI and the Kern County Sheriff's Office.