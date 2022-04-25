Kern Secret Witness offers help for cases with dried-up leads

Apr. 24—Bakersfield Police Lt. Ted King didn't know the person's name nor their address, but he and other police officers handed them an envelope filled with $10,000.

That individual — who received a code name as a participant in the Kern Secret Witness program — helped a BPD detective breathe life into an investigation in which all leads had dried up.

"Secret Witness provides an essential outlet to allow people who have information that could solve a case to provide that information in a safe, anonymous way," Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement describing the program that helps law enforcement solicit anonymous assistance. "The identity of persons who provide tips through (the) secret witness (program) is protected, even to investigators and prosecutors, and the tips provided are not admitted into evidence, nor are secret witnesses ever identified or compelled to testify in court."

In several prominent cases, such as the Bakersfield 3 murder trial scheduled to conclude this week, Secret Witness rewards still remain. Defendant Matthew Queen is on trial for the murder of Micah Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3.

In an effort to solve the death of James Kulstad, another member of the Bakersfield 3, a $10,000 reward remains unclaimed. Baylee Despot is the other member of the Bakersfield 3, who has been missing since 2018, and is charged with Holsonbake's murder. A $16,000 reward is listed on KernSecretWitness.com for information leading to "the successful resolution of the case of" Despot, according to the website.

"It provides hope," said Diane Byrne, Kulstad's mother. "It gives law enforcement one more tool."

How it works

There are two ways reward money exists in the Kern Secret Witness program, said BPD Capt. Jeremy Grimes, board president of Kern Secret Witness.

The program is run by a board of directors made up of BPD officers, Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies, California Highway Patrol officers, personnel with the Kern County District Attorney's Office and private citizens, Grimes said.

A family can donate a certain amount for a particular crime. In addition, funds donated to the program exist for the board to distribute for an incident of board members' choosing, said King, who also serves on the board.

Detectives with law enforcement agencies throughout the county can appeal to the board to inform them of their cases in hopes of receiving reward money dedicated to their investigation, King said. This process takes place typically after detectives prove every reasonable lead is dead, he added.

The BPD dispatch center has a dedicated 24/7 hotline at 661-322-4040 through which informants can call to remain anonymous, King said. The dispatcher can assign a code name to the caller, if they would like. If the lead proves valuable, a news release is put out asking the person assigned the code name to call the agency, he added.

This informant differs from a co-defendant or a criminal informant, King said, because a concerned citizen is considered to be slightly more reliable. Reward money is typically given if the information leads to an arrest and prosecution, King added.

The Kern Secret Witness program has both positives and negatives. In one regard, many people can call to offer information. However, this help may not yield any answers, added King, who previously supervised homicide detectives. Also, a person may offer valuable information, but a police officer might have no way to corroborate the information through the anonymous informant. Under those circumstances, a lead might remain unexplored, which can lead to a cold case staying unsolved, he said.

Still, the fact that people are trying to contribute to public safety within the community is encouraging, King added.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said in an email the secretive nature of the program means he cannot reference a specific case in which reward money was given. However, he provided an example: An informant could provide a DNA sample to match against DNA recovered from a crime scene.

"In such a situation, if a DNA match were identified between the evidence and the suspect, the DNA match evidence is crucial evidence that could solve the case that may not be obtained but for the tip leading investigators to make that comparison," Kinzel wrote.

According to the Secret Witness program website, reward money was given in the case of Kayson Guyton, 5, who died in 2017 during a drive-by shooting. The BPD knew the suspect was in a dark-colored, four-door sedan and believed a witness saw the crime.

In October 2019, a $10,000 reward was given to an anonymous tipster who aided investigators. The investigation into that case is still ongoing, the website notes.

"It's a valuable and underutilized program," King said, adding, "... if we could maximize the usage of it, I think we could definitely use the communities' partnership to make our community safer."

Raising money

The Kern Secret Witness program made headlines when the mothers of the Bakersfield 3 successfully petitioned the Kern County Board of Supervisors to pledge $30,000 to the program.

Those parents also created a nonprofit that now runs an annual golf tournament to support the fund, with the first one taking place in fall 2019. So far, the organization has raised $42,000, Byrne said. This year the golf tournament will take place June 6 at Seven Oaks Country Club.

Elise Cabral, one of the golf tournament's organizers, said there will be a raffle to win various baskets provided by donors. The prizes include a Disneyland package and baskets themed around specific liquors, Cabral added.

"There are so many families out there that are in need that my heart goes out to," Byrne said. "This is so important to me. I know my son James (Kulstad) loved to golf. And so that's another reason why this was started.

"All families deserve a reward and the power of hope," she said.

Anyone interested in the nonprofit fundraiser can visit bakersfield3.com. More information about Kern Secret Witness is available at KernSecretWitness.com.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.