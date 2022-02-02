Kernersville fire was intentionally set

Feb. 1—KERNERSVILLE — Investigators have determined that a fire last month at a vacant commercial building in Kernersville was deliberately set.

The fire on Jan. 22 extensively damaged the former Hotel Phoenix in the 900 block of E. Mountain Street, in the vicinity of Salem Parkway and Macy Grove Road, which was under renovation. The three-story building was vacant when the fire started, and no one was injured.

Investigators found several separate areas where a fire was started on the first floor, Austin Flynt, the public information officer with the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department, said on Tuesday.

The case was investigated by the the Kernersville Fire Marshal's Office and Kernersville

Police Department. Authorities ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Prior to the building housing a hotel, the building was used as a school.