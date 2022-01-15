Kernersville man charged with murder

Jan. 14—KERNERSVILLE — A Kernersville man is accused of killing his girlfriend and trying to make police believe she killed herself.

On Nov. 10, Michael Anthony McBride, 61, of Piney Grove Road called 911 and said that his girlfriend, Tammy Denise Jester, 52, shot herself in the head, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Jester was taken by Forsyth County EMS to a hospital, where she died.

After examining the on-scene evidence and receiving the medical examiner's report, investigators determined that Jester did not shoot herself.

McBride was arrested Thursday night and charged with first-degree murder. He was being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.