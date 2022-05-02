Kernersville police investigate shootings

May 2—KERNERSVILLE — Two separate, unrelated arguments each escalated to gunfire on Saturday, and a woman was injured in one of them, police said.

On Saturday about 1:30 a.m. the Kernersville Police Department received a call from Cone Health MedCenter in High Point about a woman who arrived with a gunshot wound. The woman told officers that she was shot on Grays Land Court, Lt. D.R. Crews said.

The woman was treated and released from the hospital.

Police hadn't made an arrest as of Monday.

About 3 p.m., police went to the 700 block of Jefferson Street after receiving reports about a gunshot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. After officers spoke with several witnesses, police charged Shania Murray with discharging a firearm and injury to personal property. Bond was set at $2,000 unsecured, and Murray was released from the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem.

No one was injured, Crews said.

"We are lucky that no one was hit," he said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shootings contact the Kernersville Police Department's Criminal Investigative Division at 336-996-3177.

