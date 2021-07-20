Kernersville woman shot, killed

Jul. 20—TRIAD — A young woman from Kernersville was shot and killed this past weekend in an eastern Wilkes County neighborhood, and a man from Elkin has been arrested.

Stephanie Nicole Hatton, 25, was killed about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a house northwest of Elkin in the eastern end of Wilkes County, the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office said.

Donald Ray Lassiter, 36, was found Monday morning in Ronda, which is south of where the shooting took place, and charged with murder.

Lassiter's address is listed in records as the residence on Greenhorn Road where the shooting happened, the Wilkes Journal-Patriot reported.

The sheriff's office didn't release any other information Monday, including a motive for the shooting and what the relationship between Hatton and Lassiter was.

The State Bureau of Investigations assisted in the investigation.