Kern's chief assistant public defender named judge

Jul. 28—Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced 17 new Superior Court judges throughout the state, including one in Kern County.

Tanya Richard, Kern's chief assistant public defender, will become a judge for Kern County Superior Court, according to the governor's office.

She served as chief deputy public defender at the Kern County Public Defender's Office from 2020 to 2022 and as a deputy public defender there from 2008 to 2020.

Among her high-profiles cases is the recent defense during the penalty phase retrial for former Kern County Sheriff's deputy David Keith Rogers, who was convicted of first- and second-degree murder for killing prostitutes Tracie Clark, 15, and Janine Benintende, 21, respectively. Originally sentenced to death in 1988, the retrial on the penalty phase earlier this year ended in a hung jury and is slated to go to trial again.

A graduate of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, Richard will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ralph Wyatt.

According to Newsom's office, the pay for the job is $231,174.