Kern's first case using DNA put away 'supermaket rapist' -- it may do so again

Jun. 2—DNA once put Sergio Venegas behind bars. It may do so again.

Dubbed the "supermarket rapist," Venegas was accused of terrorizing women in southwest Bakersfield grocery stores from 1988 to 1989 by former Kern County District Attorney Ed Jagels, according The Californian's archives. Though Venegas was never charged with these incidents, then-Deputy District Attorney Lisa Green secured a conviction against Venegas in a 1989 rape case by relying on DNA. It is believed to be the first case in Kern County to use DNA.

Venegas was released on probation in July 2021 after he was sentenced to 56 years in prison.

Now, police may use DNA again to help convict Venegas of charges stemming from a 2022 incident. A preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday was postponed until June 13.

Venegas pleaded not guilty last month to kidnapping to commit rape and robbery, assault with intent to commit sex acts, robbery and obstructing a peace officer.

Prosecutor Samantha Allen said the postponement is because she is in trial on a different case.

May 2022 incident

A woman was walking on Ming Avenue when Venegas grabbed her hair, according to Bakersfield Police Department probable cause statements filed in Kern County Superior Court.

She screamed, prompting Venegas to respond "Shut up (expletive)," BPD's probable cause statements filed in court said.

Venegas dragged her by her hair behind some bushes and pushed her to the ground, according to the BPD in court reports. Venegas began fiddling with the front of his pants, the victim said in the reports.

"Please stop. I'm pregnant," the victim said to him, the reports state.

A struggle ensued while Venegas allegedly touched her inappropriately. Eventually, the woman squeezed his throat and managed to escape. She reported a missing Apple watch, wedding ring and several other missing items to the Bakersfield Police Department, according to the reports filed in court.

Police later learned these items were found with Venegas, the court documents said. Officers executed a search warrant to collect a sample of Venegas' DNA, the court documents state.

November 1989 incident

A judge termed the 1989 rape by Venegas the "most vicious he has ever seen," according to The Californian's archives.

The victim, a then-34-year-old woman, underwent a two-hour ordeal while staying at the Red Lion Inn for a conference. She was was raped, sexually assaulted and struck several times, according to The Californian's archives.

Prosecutors said the woman was tied around her hands, feet and wrists in "such a way that she was unable to breathe whenever she moved her arms and legs," according to The Californian's archives.

Venegas' 1992 conviction was initially tossed out based on faulty DNA. Prosecutors ran new tests for DNA, which helped secure a conviction in the retrial. Venegas was convicted of every charge — four felony sex offenses, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery — during the retrial. He was sentenced to 56 years in prison in November 1999.

"The fear that I was going to die is something I will live with for the rest of my life," the victim wrote in 1999, according to The Californian's archives. "I still wake up some nights thinking I am suffocating."

Defense attorney Michael Lukehart said previously he knows of no evidence connecting Venegas to the supermarket rapes.

Green, the former district attorney and prosecutor on the case, noted at the 1999 sentencing that Venegas may be released in Bakersfield because he might serve only half his sentence.

She was right.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.