Kern's public defender really loves her work, but says it's time to go

Oct. 1—Kern County Public Defender Pam Singh lives only a few blocks from her counterpart's office in Los Angeles.

But rather than build her career in that historic building in Southern California — a place where she once served as a young intern — Singh chose instead to drive 90 minutes to and from Bakersfield every day for most of her 17 years at the Kern County office.

Why?

The short answer is because she loves it.

This week, Singh, Kern's first female public defender, announced her resignation to the Kern County Board of Supervisors. It wasn't easy, she said, but she concluded the moment had come to dedicate more time to her family.

"I intend to finish out my cases and look forward to ending my career the way it started — with my colleagues and friends, in court, with our clients," Singh said in an email to close to 50 deputy public defenders under her supervision — a group of attorneys she firmly believes help fulfill the sacred constitutional promise of a robust defense for those who have been accused, but cannot afford an attorney.

"The past 18 months have been a constant reminder to me that we have to take care of our children and aging parents while we have the chance," the 54-year-old continued.

"It has been an incredible privilege," she said, "to have spent a career in an office with people who are unwavering in their calling."

Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, who came up as a deputy public defender in that very same Bakersfield office, said she was saddened to hear that Singh will be leaving, but also happy for the hard-working wife and mother of a 12-year-old son.

"Pam is one of the finest public servants I have ever known," Perez said Wednesday. "Pam is always the first person in and the last person out. It's pretty rare to find that kind of devotion to public service."

And her skills in the courtroom, Perez said, are well established.

"I cannot think of a finer trial attorney — private or public — than Pam Singh."

Singh and her second-in-command, Assistant Public Defender Peter Kang, each carry full caseloads in addition to their administrative duties — a rarity among public defenders and district attorneys across the state.

After she was appointed to the office in spring 2017 following the retirement of Konrad Moore, Singh said she discussed it with Kang.

And they agreed.

"We felt it was very important for us to have a presence in court," she remembered. "I think it conveys to the court, conveys to the district attorney, to our clients and the community that our principal job is representing clients."

It doesn't feel right, she said, to ask attorneys to do the difficult job of trying cases and representing clients in court "if we're not willing to do exactly the same job."

It adds to the credibility of the office, she said. And it builds important relationships with judges, prosecutors and others.

"If Peter and I were just administrators, I think there's a sense of distance and a sense of removal from the judges and the courts," she said. "But I think if we're there every day, we have more credibility to advocate, both for our clients but also for our attorneys."

That consistent presence took on a new significance following the COVID breakout last year.

"It was the first time we had to be advocates for the attorneys in a much more direct way in court, in ways we had not had to do before," Singh said.

She and Kang had to ask for social distancing, wearing of masks, and for the court to take other steps to address health concerns.

"Our attorneys are in very close contact in court with our clients, so we had to very aggressively advocate for the attorneys, and I think that was much easier to do because we were in court, too."

The Kern County office has long had a great emphasis on trial work. Cases that might be settled elsewhere — or go to drug or mental health diversion, often instead go to trial in Kern.

As a result, deputy public defenders have to become highly skilled as trial attorneys.

"People who come here ... have stayed here because that is an aspect of the office they really like and would not get at another office," Singh said.

"What I loved about the office is it was such a wonderful combination of very aggressive trial work and people who are incredibly intellectual and bring that to the work that they do."

It's difficult to leave, she admitted, but she's looking forward to seeing a replacement soon who will take over her administrative duties and free her up to concentrate on her caseload.

That will be a luxury.

"It was very difficult for me personally to leave a place that just offered so much, professionally," she said of her office. "The drive, frankly, was a small price to pay for such a great office to work in."

Kang, who will likely be the front-runner to replace Singh, said the public defender leads by example.

"That, I think, is the mark of a great leader," he said of Singh. "She would never ask anyone to do something she was not willing to do."

Of Singh's pending departure, Kang was firm as well as generous.

"It really is a huge loss to the community."

