Kerr receives prison sentence for 2020 charges

Jun. 15—Dallas S. Kerr, who in 2020 attacked his wife, held her at gunpoint, threatened to kill her multiple times and brandished a firearm at police, was sentenced on Tuesday to a minimum of five years in prison on a series of charges.

Kerr, 44, of Cannelton and formerly of Kentucky and Mississippi, was sentenced by Chief Judge Thomas H. Ewing to not less than one year nor more than 15 years in prison for the felony crime of burglary, not less than four years nor more than 20 years in prison for four felony counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm, and one year in jail for the misdemeanor crime of domestic battery.

All of the felony sentences will be served consecutively, and the misdemeanor will be served concurrently.

Kerr pleaded no contest to these offenses on April 1.

He must spend a minimum of five years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

On April 19, 2020, Kerr attacked his wife in their home and held her at gunpoint while demanding her cellular telephone, according to a press release from Anthony Ciliberti Jr., prosecuting attorney for Fayette County. After he shoved, struck and threatened to kill her multiple times, Kerr's wife was able to get free and flee to a neighbor's home. Kerr chased his wife to the neighbor's home, attempted to kick in their front and back doors, and eventually broke out a picture window with the gun to get to his wife.

Law enforcement responded to the Kerr residence after the wife ran and hid at the Cannelton post office. Kerr then brandished a different firearm at police multiple times before he was shot by law enforcement and taken into custody.

According to Ciliberti, his office has a zero-tolerance policy for domestic violence crimes.

"Kerr traumatized his now ex-wife, his elderly neighbor, and her son in a violent series of acts that shocked the community," the release noted. "He used two separate firearms in his crimes, and police were required to use deadly force to take custody of Kerr.

Story continues

"This case is one example of the potential for deadly consequences when firearms are mixed with domestic violence," Ciliberti said in the release. "Fortunately, Kerr's wife and neighbors were not seriously injured during this incident."

Kerr's ex-wife is still recovering from the trauma and abuse she suffered, Ciliberti said.

"She urged the court to accept Kerr's plea and sentence in order to help her move on with her life," Ciliberti said.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department. The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer D. Crane and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.