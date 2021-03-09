Kerry in Brussels for climate change talks with EU officials

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. The world’s hopes for curbing climate change hinge on action by two giant nations whose relations are deteriorating. China and the United States both say they are intent on retooling their economies to burn less climate-wrecking coal, oil and gas. But tensions between them threaten their ultimate success (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry traveled to Brussels on Tuesday to discuss transatlantic cooperation with European officials in the wake of President Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the global effort to curb climate change.

Like EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Biden has said that fighting global warming is among his highest priorities. Biden had the United States rejoin the Paris climate accord in the first hours of his presidency, undoing the U.S. withdrawal ordered by predecessor Donald Trump.

Kerry will meet with the EU Commission vice-president in charge of climate action, Frans Timmermans, and discuss preparations for the next U.N. climate summit in Glasgow in November. He will also talk with von der Leyen and join a weekly commission meeting on transatlantic climate action.

The 2015 Paris climate change accord commits countries to put forward plans for reducing their emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, which is released from burning fossil fuels. European Union leaders reached a hard-fought deal in December to cut the bloc’s net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.

The EU wants to be a leader in the fight against global warming and has pledged to reach climate neutrality by mid-century as part of its European Green Deal action plan, The Biden administration has yet to announce a new national 2030 target for cutting U.S. fossil fuel emissions.

Experts say any international efforts to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) — or ideally 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F) as agreed in the Paris accord — would struggle without the contribution of U.S., the world’s second-biggest carbon emitter after China. Scientists say time is running out to reach that goal because the world has already warmed 1.2 degrees C (2.2 degrees F) since pre-industrial times.

In addition to the U.N. climate summit in November, Kerry will also discuss preparations for a U.S.-hosted climate leaders summit on April 22-23.

Kerry will also meet with the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, U.S. officials said.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico's landmark cannabis bill one step closer to becoming law

    Two special committees of Mexico's Lower House of Congress late on Monday approved a draft bill to decriminalize marijuana and sent it on to the full chamber, bringing it a step closer to creating one of the world's largest markets for the drug. The bill, backed by the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, would mark a major shift in a country bedeviled for years by violence between feuding drug cartels. The health and justice committees approved the bill, which easily passed the Senate in a vote in November and would create a huge new legal market for marijuana that companies are eager to tap.

  • EU lawmakers lift the immunity of 3 Catalan separatists

    The European Parliament on Tuesday voted to lift the immunity of the former president of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, and two of his associates, a move that could pave the way for their extradition. In the decision on Puigdemont, 400 legislators voted for the waiver of immunity, 248 were against and 45 abstained. The measures to lift the immunity of his associates — former Catalan health minister Toni Comin and former regional education minister Clara Ponsati — were by largely similar margins.

  • Britain's royals silent as 'Megxit' crisis rages after bombshell interview

    Britain's monarchy kept its silence on Tuesday, after Meghan and Prince Harry sparked a crisis by alleging that a family member made a racist remark about the colour of their son's skin and that she was alienated to the point of contemplating suicide. The family, led by Queen Elizabeth, 94, was grappling with how to respond to Oprah Winfrey's TV interview, in which Harry also said that his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down. "Worst Royal Crisis in 85 Years," read the front page of the Daily Mirror newspaper, while the Daily Mail's cover asked "What Have They Done?" and The Sun columnist Trevor Kavanagh questioned if the interview meant the end for the royals.

  • Tennessee Republicans seek to oust judge who OK’d expansion of absentee voting amid pandemic

    The Republican-dominated Tennessee House is sparking fears of an unprecedented breach of judicial independence by moving forward with a proposal to remove a judge for expanding absentee voting in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A resolution with nearly unanimous House GOP support is calling for proceedings that could remove Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle, whose ruling was ultimately overturned by the state Supreme Court but only after the state promised to allow people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications to vote by mail. House Speaker Cameron Sexton said the resolution seeks to “truly see if she was legislating from the bench, which we don’t think should be allowed.”

  • Spring-break partying falls victim to COVID-19 crisis

    The University of Alabama and the University of Wisconsin-Madison also did away with spring break but are giving students a day off later in the semester. Michigan Tech's weeklong break began Friday, but 21-year-old Justin Martin decided to visit family in Michigan instead of making that epic senior-year trip to Florida he once envisioned.

  • Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties

    Half a year after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established diplomatic relations with Israel, discreet Jewish communities in the Gulf Arab states that once lived in the shadow of the Arab-Israeli conflict are adopting a more public profile. Jewish holidays are celebrated openly. "Slowly, slowly, it’s improving,” said Ebrahim Nonoo, leader of Bahrain’s Jewish community, which recently hosted an online celebration of the Purim holiday for Jews in the Gulf Arab region.

  • Meghan Markle and Cuomo accuser reveal something crucial about suicide

    Suicide can be driven by mental illness, but Meghan's revelation and Lindsey Boylan's disclosure show abusive environments also play a role.

  • You can get an an extra 60% off sale styles at Banana Republic right now

    This Banana Republic promotion will give you an additional 60% off already-discounted sale items for men and women—shop our top picks here.

  • U.S. Billionaire Stan Kroenke Wins Fight to Kill Public Access to Lakes

    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via GettyAmerican billionaire Stan Kroenke—the real estate and sports mogul who owns more than 2 million acres of ranching land across North America— has just won a decade-long legal battle in Canada to keep the public from two lakes that can only be reached through his property.Kroenke, who is married to Walmart heiress Anne Walton, owns the largest ranch in Canada—a hulking mass larger than the metro Vancouver area, which fully surrounds two bodies of water: Stoney and Minnie lakes. The lakes, each more than a half-mile long, are both publicly owned in Canada and filled with fish. But the orientation of Kroenke’s property leaves citizens without a route to reach them, forcing would-be hunters and fishers to take a small dirt trail or unpaved wagon road across his land to access the wilderness tended to by their tax dollars.Kroenke’s ranch, known as the Douglas Lake Cattle Company or Douglas Lake Ranch, used to block access to these routes with locked gates and fences. (Notably, the ranch owns two private lakes on the same property, which visitors must pay an undisclosed day rate to access). So in 2013, the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club, a local non-profit dedicated to wildlife management in the area, sued the ranch to open the through-ways, arguing the trail had historic significance dating back to its use by an indigenous village, and that Canadian citizens have a right to access public land.In 2018, a British Columbia Supreme Court judge sided with the recreational group, noting that Canadian tax dollars had been used to rehabilitate the historic trail. But Kroenke appealed, and on Friday, a higher court overturned the 2018 ruling, banning Canadians from “trespassing” on the two paths.“Our entire club and most of the residents of the Nicola Valley can’t believe that one court of appeals can, with a stroke of a pen, wipe out a 20-day [British Columbia] Supreme Court trial ruling,” Rick McGowan, director of the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club, told The Daily Beast on Monday. “He swiped out 10 years worth of research and work, all for the benefit of one rich American.”The appellate judges confirmed in their decision that the lakes and the fish in them are not owned by Kroenke’s ranch, but they accepted his lawyers’ argument that one path doesn’t reach the “natural boundary” of the waters and that there was insufficient evidence to tie the trail to indigenous roots. In their decision, the justices wrote that the trial judge had “added his voice to the chorus of those seeking to limit the rights of private property owners.”“The (Nicola Valley) club invites us to recognize a right to cross private land where it is necessary to do so to access a lake on land reserved to the Crown for the benefit of the public,” Appeal Justice Peter Willcock wrote in the filing. “In my view, while this argument may attract considerable public support, it has no support in our law.”Evan Cooke, an attorney representing the Douglas Lake Cattle Company, called Friday’s ruling “the right decision.”“The DLCC was convinced from the outset that its position in the litigation was consistent with the law of British Columbia,” Cooke said.Last week’s decision comes at a high cost for the environmental non-profit. The judges determined the organization was not a “public-interest litigant,” meaning it will have to pay the billionaire’s legal fees for his appeal, in addition to the hundreds of thousands of dollars owed for their own. According to the Vancouver Sun, the non-profit has been supporting its own legal fund with picnics and raffles. “It’ll probably be $25,000 or $30,000 [for Kroenke’s legal expenses],” McGowan said. “I don’t believe we’d fundraise to pay the legal bills, but we are arranging financing to take the case to the Supreme Court of Canada on a couple of issues.”The club’s attorney, Christopher Harvey, told the Daily Beast in an email that “the essential issue in the case is public rights of access to public lakes vs. private property rights of landowners around the lakes.”“The law holds the balance between those two competing rights, but so far as rights over water are concerned the law has long favored public rights over private rights,” he said in an email. “What is remarkable about this decision is that it reverses this equation... Even though the water is publicly owned, no one is now allowed to travel over it if the bed beneath the water is privately owned.”Inside the War Between the Rich and Super-Rich Over an English Golf CourseKroenke has made a fortune off land development: Forbes estimates he owns about 30 million square feet of real estate—largely in shopping plazas near his in-laws’ megastores—generating a net worth of more than $8.2 billion. One of his properties is a massive tract of land in north Texas, around Lake Diversion near Wichita Falls. In 2016, Kroenke evicted hundreds of long-term residents of the 35,000 acre-ranch, forcing them to leave their homes with less than fourth months notice. According to the Dallas News, most of the residents were either elderly or lived on fixed incomes. “We’ve got family members that have had leases out here for 50 years,” longtime resident Annette McNeil told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at the time.Kroenke has also funneled some of his fortune into sports teams, and owns the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, the NFL’s L.A. Rams, the English Premier League’s Arsenal FC, and the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, among others. The NFL technically does not allow for team owners to have professional sports properties in competing cities. But Kroenke found a way around the rules: He arranged to put two of the teams under his son’s name, Josh Kroenke, while keeping them in the family.In 2017, Kroenke got involved with a different kind of sport—an on-demand app called MyOutdoorTV that was dubbed the “Netflix of the hunting world.” The paid bloodsports channel aired, among other features, the trophy hunting of endangered animals, including lions and elephants. After MOTV was widely criticized in the press, Kroenke requested it remove all content related to big game hunting.Harvey implied that the decision’s legal conclusions left room for another appeal with the Supreme Court of Canada—if the fishing group can afford it. McGowan agreed, noting that the club plans to fundraise to support the effort. “The judge[s] said effectively that water over private land is not navigable for the people of Canada,” McGowan said. “That means they’re just giving it to the landowner for free.”A spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development in British Columbia said it was too soon to comment on the decision, as the fish and game club may try to get the highest court to weigh in.The British Columbia Appeal Court’s decision is a landmark case with broad implications for public access to land in a region where many Crown-owned waterways are closed off by private property. The case numbers among a broader international movement over public rights to wilderness, known as the “freedom to roam.” There is increasing pressure in British Columbia to establish “right-to-roam” laws. “It makes no sense to me,” Justice Joel Groves wrote in the original 2018 decision, “that the Crown would retain ownership of the lakes, only for there to be no access.”“This is not a happy judgment for public rights,” Harvey said. “The attorney general has a duty in law to protect public rights, but in this case that has not happened. The club is entirely on its own.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Up to 8 million eligible Americans yet to receive a stimulus check

    Many of those missing out are people on very low incomes

  • 'The Walking Dead' teased Daryl's romantic love interest episodes earlier in a small moment you likely missed

    On Sunday's "Talking Dead," Melissa McBride said "TWD" seemed to hint at Lynn Collins' eventual introduction of the show earlier on season 10.

  • Biden nominates female generals initially held back over concerns of Trump’s reaction, report says

    Gen Jacqueline Van Ovost and Lt Gen Laura Richardson were first considered for a promotion in the fall of 2020

  • Oprah targeted by bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory after Harry and Meghan interview broadcast

    Not first time Oprah has been subject of conspiracy theory about wearing ankle monitor

  • Explosive Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe

    Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview divided people around the world on Monday, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. During the two-hour appearance with Oprah Winfrey, Harry also revealed the problems had ruptured relations with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, illuminating the depth of the family divisions that led the couple to step away from royal duties and move to California last year. The palace has not yet responded to the interview, in which Meghan described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts and said a member of the family had “concerns” about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

  • Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview: White House praises 'courage' of Duchess in sharing her struggles with mental health

    Interview airs in the UK at 9pm on ITV Blow-by-blow: Prince Harry and Meghan's claims The Royals' defence case against explosive allegations How plans to slim down monarchy have become race row Couple secretly married three days before Royal wedding Camilla Tominey: Forget hiding behind sofa - Royals need bulletproof vest The White House has praised the Duchess of Sussex's "courage" in sharing her "struggles with mental health" during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, was asked if Joe Biden had watched the interview, and what he thought about "the racism they [the Duke and Duchess] felt". Ms Psaki said: "Let me first say, obviously, many of us caught the interview, as many Americans did, and around the world. Meghan Markle is a private citizen and so is Harry at this point. "For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health, and tell their own personal story, that takes courage." The Biden administration will not provide any further "commentary" on the interview, she added. In other key developments during the two-hour interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Oprah: Prince of Wales "stopped taking" Harry’s calls after their royal departure Meghan contemplated suicide, saying she "just didn't want to be alive any more" Duchess of Cambridge made the Duchess of Sussex cry before her wedding, she claimed Couple had a private marriage ceremony three days before their wedding officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury Sussexes wanted Archie to be a prince so he would have security Queen wasn’t “blindsided” by their departure the Duke insisted Couple are expecting a baby girl during the summer Princess Diana foresaw his departure from the Royal family, Prince Harry claimed Royal family has an "invisible contract" with the tabloid press, Harry claimed Follow our live blog for a play-by-play of the explosive interview and the global reaction.

  • Lauren Boebert: Congresswoman linked to QAnon attacks Democrats for being ‘obsessed with conspiracies’

    Freshman Republican complains: ‘Judge Jeanine, this is complete bonkers that we are keeping people out the United States Capitol’

  • Treasury yield could hit 1.9% by summer: analyst

    Phoenix Financial Services Chief Market Analyst Wayne Kaufman tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he thinks yields will soon climb even higher to hit pre-pandemic levels.

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Prince Harry has lit a slow burn stick of dynamite that will cause the greatest devastation of all

    To outward appearances, the Markle Sparkle was fully in evidence as the Duchess smilingly worked the room, her hand touchingly entwined with Harry’s. With her midnight blue ball gown shimmering in the glare of the flash bulbs, the five-month pregnant royal appeared in sparkling form as she joined her husband for the premiere of Cirque du Soleil in Jan 2019. Yet following an extraordinary TV interview with Oprah Winfrey that has left the Royal family reeling, we now know that the “suicidal” former actress only went ahead with the engagement at the Royal Albert Hall because she did not think she should be left alone. The claim, along with the suggestion that an as-yet unnamed Windsor questioned how dark Archie’s skin might be when he was born, form the main charge of the bomb dropped on the monarchy during the couple’s two-hour tell all.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.