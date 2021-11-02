  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kerry claims congressional inaction in the U.S. won't undermine Glasgow climate conference

Ben Adler
·Senior Climate Editor
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GLASGOW, Scotland — Special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry told reporters on Tuesday that the U.N. Climate Change Conference isn’t at all undermined by the fact that Congress still hasn’t passed President Biden’s major climate action plan.

“No, because we’re not dependent on the schedule of Congress,” Kerry said, when asked by Yahoo News whether congressional inaction on climate change makes it harder for him to persuade other countries to do more themselves. The former secretary of state was speaking to a small group of reporters on the second day of the conference.

“Congress will, I’m confident, do what they’re planning to do,” he continued. “And that’s the president who’s negotiating that, not me, so I’m not going to get involved in that.”

What Democrats in Congress are planning to do, supposedly, is pass Build Back Better, Biden’s proposal to invest in a range of priorities, including health care, child care and combating climate change. But centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has forced Biden to strip out key climate provisions such as setting a benchmark for utilities to transition to clean sources of electricity, and a fee for methane pollution.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Sen. Joe Manchin at a news conference on Monday on Capitol Hill. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Democrats had hoped to pass the package before the climate change conference, also known as COP26, began. Last week, Biden rolled out a pared-down “framework” that still contained significant investment in reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming that he claimed had the support needed in Congress. But it still hasn’t passed, and without the policies included in it, the U.S. isn’t on track to meet the administration’s pledge to halve emissions from 2005 levels by 2030.

In Glasgow, Kerry said that Build Back Better’s provisions and the climate change conference were never linked.

“I will tell you that we never sat around and said, ‘Oh, we have to have this done and that done,’” he said. “No, we had a set of priorities for here, and those priorities are priorities because they’re the nation’s priorities.”

Asked by Yahoo News whether the U.S. needs to actually have the policies in place to achieve its climate goals, Kerry insisted that the Biden administration, using its authority to enforce existing laws and spend already appropriated funds, is working toward accomplishing them.

“Well, they are,” he said. He pointed to the U.S.’s recent joint pledge with the European Union to cut emissions of methane, a powerful short-term greenhouse gas, by 30 percent by 2030, and the Biden administration’s plan to achieve that through issuing new regulations under the Clean Air Act.

John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, speaks at an event about the
John Kerry, President Biden's envoy for climate change, speaks about the Global Methane Pledge at COP26 on Tuesday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

“Did you hear Gina McCarthy at the methane event?” he asked, referring to the White House national climate adviser. “Gina laid out exactly what we’re already doing to fulfill the pledge.”

Kerry then argued that the private sector is also taking steps that will result in large emissions reductions.

“And we’re doing the same thing across our economy right now,” he said. “Ford Motor Company and General Motors have announced that by 2035, that there will be no internal combustion engine cars.”

Pivoting back to the Biden administration, he continued, “And we’ve announced that we’ll have a power sector that is carbon-free — not coal-free, carbon-free — by 2035.” The White House has indeed set that target, which experts say will be hard to reach, but it’s unclear how it would be achieved without the Clean Electricity Performance Program that Manchin forced Biden to cut from his agenda.

Of course, the U.S. isn’t the only major emitter of greenhouse gases. China, which now emits more carbon dioxide than the rest of the industrialized world combined, has disappointed global leaders by refusing to increase the speed with which it has pledged to reach net-zero emissions from 2060 to 2050, or move up its promise to peak its emissions from 2030.

Asked whether China will do either of those things during COP26, Kerry said, “I have no idea. We’re in touch with the Chinese. We’ve been talking to them. We’ve been doing that steadily.”

Kerry cannot be accused of failing to appreciate China’s significance. “We’ve had more than 25 negotiating sessions,” he noted. “I went to China twice. And we’ll see what happens.”

_____

Global temperatures are on the rise and have been for decades. Step inside the data and see the magnitude of climate change.

<strong>For more Immersive stories</strong><a href="http://www.yahoo.com/immersive" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong> click here</strong></a><strong>.</strong>
For more Immersive stories click here.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden announces rule to limit methane leaks, targeting oil and gas industry at COP26 climate summit

    New federal rules directed by Biden will require greater oversight of pipes in the oil and gas industry to curb methane gas emissions.

  • Greta Thunberg is playing an inside/outside game at COP26

    At this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference, few world leaders and celebrities are commanding more attention than 18-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

  • Rust assistant director urges industry to ‘re-evaluate practices’ after death on set

    Dave Halls, who handed Alec Baldwin gun believed to contain live bullet, makes first public comments since Halyna Hutchins died According to court documents, Halls told Baldwin the gun was “cold” or safe when he handed it to him during a rehearsal on set, in costume. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a gun believed to contain a live bullet made his first comments on Monday about the movie set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna H

  • Ballot question asks Minneapolis voters to consider replacing police department

    The future of the Minneapolis Police Department may be decided on Tuesday. A ballot measure is asking voters if the city should amend its charter to replace the police department with the Department of Public Safety, which would take a "comprehensive public health approach." The new department could include police officers, but there wouldn't be a required minimum number to employ.

  • Greta Thunberg says world leaders are only pretending to care about the climate crisis

    Thunberg was speaking at a rally in Glasgow during the COP26 summit of world leaders. She said previous COP summits led nowhere.

  • Methane reductions, not carbon cuts, could be COP26's legacy

    On Tuesday, leaders of more than 90 countries will sign the U.S. and E.U.-sponsored Global Methane Pledge, which is designed to cut emissions of the powerful but short-lived planet-warming gas. Why it matters: The significance of this pledge at the COP26 summit shouldn't be overlooked. Though it's less abundant than longer-lived carbon dioxide, methane is dozens of times more powerful at trapping heat in the atmosphere.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark

  • Expect more downside from the S&P 500 at year's end: Analyst

    Jill Carey Hall, Head of U.S. SMID-Cap Strategy at Bank of America Global Research, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick to discuss the market outlook for the remainder of 2021.

  • 'Rust' assistant director breaks silence after deadly on-set shooting

    Dave Hall's attorney challenged eyewitness accounts in sworn affidavits during a tense exchange on Fox News.

  • The FDA told Moderna it needs more time to review use of their COVID-19 vaccine for kids

    "The Company is fully committed to working closely with the FDA to support their review and is grateful to the FDA for their diligence," Moderna said.

  • White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, tests positive for coronavirus

    Psaki tested positive Sunday. She said she last saw President Joe Biden on Tuesday and they sat outside, more than 6 feet apart, and wore masks.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene has racked up at least $15,500 in mask-related fines

    Marjorie Taylor Greene has racked up at least $15,500 in mask-related fines

  • DiCaprio Breezes In as Security Blocks Delegates: COP26 Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden joined with European Union leaders in a drive to recruit nations to the first-ever pact to reduce the world’s damaging methane emissions, while his special envoy, John Kerry, sees finance pledges approaching or even exceeding a $100 billion annual target.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘A

  • India’s Modi surprises COP26 climate summit with 2070 target for net-zero emissions

    India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his country will aim to stop emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere by 2070 --- two decades after the U.S. and the European Union's pledges and at least 10 years later than China.

  • Explainer: Who are the Pakistani Islamists shouting "death to blasphemers"?

    Thousands of activists from the banned Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) have clashed with security forces in Pakistan over the past two weeks, shouting "death to blasphemers" during demonstrations that have blocked the country's busiest highway and seen at least seven police killed in exchanges of gunfire. Tehrik-e-Labaik (Movement of the Prophet's Followers) is an extremist Sunni Islamist group whose main focus is protecting Pakistan's draconian blasphemy laws and punishing blasphemers. The movement was born in 2015 out of a protest campaign to seek the release of Mumtaz Qadri, a police guard who assassinated Punjab governor Salman Taseer in 2011 over his calls to reform blasphemy legislation.

  • Drug companies win in California opioid crisis lawsuit

    A California judge has ruled for top drug manufacturers as local governments seek billions of dollars to cover their costs from the nation’s opioid epidemic. Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling on Monday that said the governments hadn’t proven the pharmaceutical companies used deceptive marketing to increase unnecessary opioid prescriptions and create a public nuisance.

  • Democrats see progress in adding drug-cost curbs to budget bill

    Democrats have made significant progress toward adding compromise provisions curbing prescription drug prices to their massive social and environment package, two congressional aides said Sunday.

  • Queen Elizabeth urges COP26 climate summit, 'time for action'

    In a recorded message, Queen Elizabeth II said she hoped leaders at the COP26 climate summit would "answer the call of those future generations."

  • If Biden actually wants to help Iranians, there's an easy way to do it

    Biden has said he wants to tailor US sanctions to avoid unintended harm, but millions still suffer under US sanctions despite technical exemptions.

  • Biden apologizes for Trump's actions on climate

    U.S. President Joe Biden apologized for former President Donald Trump's decision to leave the Paris Agreement and the role the U.S. and other wealthy countries played in contributing to climate change. (Nov. 1)

  • Abortion backers at Supreme Court are aiming for Roe v. Wade 'Part 2' in Texas, Stephen Miller warns

    The Supreme Court will hear arguments in two pivotal abortion cases regarding the landmark Texas law S.B. 8 on Monday. A lawyer and a former advisor to President Trump, working with America First Legal, argued that the cases center on the question of whether or not Texans have the democratic right to make their own laws and warned that the Department of Justice and abortion activists are aiming to bring about a monumental change in the law that would equate to Roe v. Wade "part 2."