Is Kerry Logistics Network Limited's (HKG:636) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Kerry Logistics Network Limited's (HKG:636), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Kerry Logistics Network has a P/E ratio of 8.79, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 11%.

How Do You Calculate Kerry Logistics Network's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kerry Logistics Network:

P/E of 8.79 = HK$12.62 ÷ HK$1.44 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Kerry Logistics Network Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below Kerry Logistics Network has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the logistics industry, which is 8.9.

SEHK:636 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 26th 2019 More

Kerry Logistics Network's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's great to see that Kerry Logistics Network grew EPS by 15% in the last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 10% per year over the last three years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Kerry Logistics Network's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Kerry Logistics Network has net debt worth 16% of its market capitalization. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Kerry Logistics Network's P/E Ratio

Kerry Logistics Network has a P/E of 8.8. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 10. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. Because analysts are predicting more growth in the future, one might have expected to see a higher P/E ratio. You can taker closer look at the fundamentals, here.